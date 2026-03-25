Paul Onuachu: Trabzonspor facing €8m-a-year battle to keep hottest striker in Turkey

Turkish club Trabzonspor have reportedly declared star striker Paul Onuachu is not for sale, amid growing exit rumours.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has been in sensational form this season, establishing himself as the hottest player in the Turkish Süper Lig.

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Onuachu currently leads the league's scoring charts with an impressive 21 goals and two assists in just 24 matches.

His prolific goal-scoring has been a driving force behind Trabzonspor's success, with the Black Sea Storm currently sitting third in the league standings, only four points behind leaders Galatasaray.

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Trabzonspor desperate to keep Onuachu away from Saudi millions

Onuachu's stellar performances have inevitably attracted attention from abroad.

Onuachu scored for Trabzonspor at the weekend || Imago

Reports suggest that Al Ahli has identified the powerful forward as a prime target, viewing him as a potential replacement for English striker Ivan Toney.

The Saudi club are reportedly prepared to make a significant financial commitment to secure his signature.

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It is rumored that the 31-year-old is being tempted with a staggering salary of €8m a year, a figure that would quadruple his current earnings at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor's Unwavering Position

Despite the allure of Saudi millions, Trabzonspor have made it clear they have no intention of parting with their star player.

According to Turkish publication Türkiye Gazetesi, the club considers Onuachu indispensable and will not entertain any offers for him.

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Trabzonspor is in a strong negotiating position, as the Super Eagles striker's contract runs for another two years.