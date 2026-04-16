Paul Onuachu: Super Eagles star set for early return

Trabzonspor have reportedly been handed a huge boost by the potential return of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu is closing in on a swift return to action after an injury scare, handing a major boost to Trabzonspor ahead of their crucial league clash.

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The Nigerian striker’s comeback could not come at a better time for his side, as they aim for an unlikely Super Lig title.

Positive injury update lifts Trabzonspor

Onuachu missed Trabzonspor’s recent outing against Alanyaspor after picking up a muscle issue in training, raising concerns among fans and coaching staff.

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However, scans have delivered reassuring news, with no serious damage detected. The striker has since undergone treatment for dehydration and is now in stable condition, clearing the path for a quick recovery.

Manager Fatih Tekke has been handed a triple boost, with Onuachu, Arbnor Muçi, and Arseniy Batagov all expected to resume full training.

The Super Eagles forward is set to rejoin the squad in time to prepare for the weekend fixture against İstanbul Başakşehir.

League’s top scorer ready to make impact

Onuachu’s return is particularly significant given his outstanding form this season. Despite missing multiple matches due to injury, suspension, and international duty, he remains the top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig with 22 goals—four ahead of closest rival Eldor Shomurodov.

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Trabzonspor have struggled in his absence, managing just five points from their last four matches, underlining his importance to the team’s attacking output.