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Barcelona legend Messi follows Ronaldo’s footsteps with purchase of Catalan club

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:23 - 16 April 2026
Messi vs Ronaldo: Did Club Philosophy Shape Their Greatness or Was It Pure Influence?
Weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo ventured into football ownership, Lionel Messi has followed in his great rival's footsteps
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Lionel Messi has taken his first major step into football ownership, following a path similar to long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The Argentine icon’s latest move signals a growing focus on life beyond his legendary playing career as the 38-year-old winds down.

Messi acquires Catalan club in bold new venture

The Inter Miami star has completed the purchase of Spanish lower-tier side UE Cornella, acquiring 100 percent ownership of the club.

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Located just a few miles from Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou, the fifth-tier side represents a meaningful investment for Messi, strengthening his ties to Catalonia.

UE Cornella confirmed that the takeover marks the beginning of a new era, with a focus on long-term growth, sustainability, and continued development of young talent.

The club, founded in 1951, is currently pushing for promotion from the Tercera Federación, sitting third in their group.

Following Ronaldo’s blueprint into ownership

Messi’s move mirrors that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently acquired a 25 percent stake in UD Almeria, underlining a growing trend among football superstars transitioning into club ownership.

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While Messi remains under contract in the United States until 2028, this investment offers a glimpse into his post-playing ambitions.

Notably, UE Cornella has a reputation for developing talent, with players like David Raya and Jordi Alba having passed through its ranks.

Although a return to Barcelona appears unlikely, Messi’s latest venture ensures his influence in Catalan football remains strong, this time from the boardroom rather than the pitch.

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