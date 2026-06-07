Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's place as Turkey's best striker is safe for another year

The high-stakes battle for the Fenerbahçe presidency has concluded with a seismic shift in Turkish football governance, leaving a trail of collapsed blockbuster transfer deals in its wake.

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In an extraordinary general assembly that turned into a historic comeback story, veteran administrator Aziz Yildirim officially reclaimed the presidency, effectively neutralising a series of aggressive market promises made by his opponent.

The Collapse of a Star-Studded Manifesto

The election outcome brings immense structural relief to reigning champions Galatasaray and their talismanic Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who will no longer have to worry about a radically reinforced cross-town rival.

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Defeated presidential candidate Hakan Safi had built his entire campaign framework on an explosive, star-studded recruitment drive, openly promising the congress floor that he had already locked in completed agreements to sign several world-class icons.

🚨🟡🔵 Hakan Safi lost the elections as Fenerbahçe president and the following deals he promised will NOT happen.



❌ Luis Suárez

❌ Mason Greenwood

❌ Hakan Çalhanoglu

❌ Merih Demiral pic.twitter.com/InxAsgUmEv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2026

With Safi's election defeat, rumoured agreements for Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez, Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and international defender Merih Demiral have all been officially cancelled.

A Legendary Return to Stabilise Mounting Debts

According to unofficial results from the voting grounds, the 73-year-old Yildirim completed a stunning comeback after eight years out of power, coming out on top across the ballot boxes.

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The civil engineer and businessman, who previously guided the Istanbul giants for two uninterrupted decades from 1998 to 2018, framed his return as a critical stabilising mission for a club gripped by institutional chaos and a massive debt mountain of 26.2 billion lira.

The extraordinary general assembly was triggered after outgoing chairman Sadettin Saran, who had narrowly defeated Ali Koç just months prior in September 2025, chose to step down following a string of poor results, including a heavy derby defeat to Osimhen's Galatasaray.

The relentless cycle of leadership upheaval has been directly driven by Fenerbahçe's inability to lift the Süper Lig trophy since the 2013-14 season.