Advertisement

‘Not what we wanted’ – Van Dijk reveals Liverpool’s new season target

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:51 - 25 April 2026
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool || Image credit: Imago
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool || Image credit: Imago
Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool’s priority is now securing a top-five finish and Champions League qualification after a challenging season.
Advertisement

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted the club’s ambitions have shifted this season, with securing a top-five finish now the primary objective.

Advertisement

Writing in the club’s official matchday programme ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace, the Dutch defender acknowledged that the campaign has fallen short of expectations.

What Van Dijk said

Advertisement

Van Dijk conceded that Liverpool’s initial targets have had to be adjusted after a difficult run of form.

According to the centre-back, the focus is now firmly on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, with no room for complacency in the final stretch of the season.

He stressed that finishing in the top five, enough for Champions League qualification under the current format, has become the minimum requirement.

Advertisement

He said, "This has not been the season we all wanted or envisaged, but the aim now is to make sure that we end it in a positive manner. And that means Champions League qualification. Nothing else will do.

"We welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield knowing that victory would put us in a strong position to secure that top-five place, and there can be no excuses from any of us.

"It's not the target we had in mind at the start of the season, but it's what we are fighting for now, so we have to deliver, we have to perform and we have to get the three points.

"I hope you all enjoyed last weekend's win over Everton. There is no better feeling than winning a Merseyside derby, and especially away from home and in the manner that we did, scoring so late. It felt good and it felt important.

Advertisement

"We know we haven't given you guys enough to shout about recently, so it was nice to see you all celebrating a big and important victory in the sunshine. Your support, as ever, means the world to each and every one of us, and we always want to repay it with what we do on the pitch."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Fulham vs Aston Villa: Cottagers earn slim win without Iwobi to keep European dreams alive
Football
25.04.2026
Fulham vs Aston Villa: Cottagers earn slim win without Iwobi to keep European dreams alive
We need you — Arteta challenges Bukayo Saka to lead Arsenal to title glory
Football
25.04.2026
We need you — Arteta challenges Bukayo Saka to lead Arsenal to title glory
BAL's Sahara Conference Tips Off in Morocco with Strong Opening Night
Other Sports
25.04.2026
BAL's Sahara Conference Tips Off in Morocco with Strong Opening Night
Chelsea vs Leeds Prediction and Betting Tips: Beleaguered Blues Meet Preening Peacocks In FA Cup Semifinal Showdown
Betting Tips
25.04.2026
Chelsea vs Leeds Prediction and Betting Tips: Beleaguered Blues Meet Preening Peacocks In FA Cup Semifinal Showdown
FA Cup Semifinal: Chelsea vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Match Previews
25.04.2026
FA Cup Semifinal: Chelsea vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool || Image credit: Imago
Premier League
25.04.2026
‘Not what we wanted’ – Van Dijk reveals Liverpool’s new season target