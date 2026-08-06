Not Interested! Manchester United reject chance to sign Chelsea flop

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to sign Chelsea striker Liam Delap this summer, despite being contacted by the player’s representatives.

The 23-year-old is available after a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, where he managed just two goals in 41 appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has given the green light for Delap to leave, and his camp have approached several Premier League clubs.

Chelsea striker Liam Delap | IMAGO

Manchester United turn down chance to sign Liam Delap

Advertisement

Advertisement

United, who pushed hard to sign the former Ipswich forward last summer before he opted for Chelsea, were among those contacted again.

However, sources confirm the Red Devils have decided not to pursue a move at this stage.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are “not currently expected to enter the race.”

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs also clarified that while United and Everton were both close to landing Delap 12 months ago, the clubs currently considering a deal are Everton, Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton are understood to lead the chase under David Moyes, who is a known admirer of the powerful centre-forward, whom Chelsea value at around £35 million.

🚨 Liam Delap confirmed to leave Chelsea.



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/Ivs4EMZ1T0 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 2, 2026

United boss Michael Carrick has already brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer, Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, and Andrey Santos from Chelsea.