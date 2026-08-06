Not Interested! Manchester United reject chance to sign Chelsea flop
The 23-year-old is available after a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, where he managed just two goals in 41 appearances.
New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has given the green light for Delap to leave, and his camp have approached several Premier League clubs.
Manchester United turn down chance to sign Liam Delap
United, who pushed hard to sign the former Ipswich forward last summer before he opted for Chelsea, were among those contacted again.
However, sources confirm the Red Devils have decided not to pursue a move at this stage.
According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are “not currently expected to enter the race.”
Transfer expert Ben Jacobs also clarified that while United and Everton were both close to landing Delap 12 months ago, the clubs currently considering a deal are Everton, Newcastle United and Leeds United.
Everton are understood to lead the chase under David Moyes, who is a known admirer of the powerful centre-forward, whom Chelsea value at around £35 million.
🚨 Liam Delap confirmed to leave Chelsea.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 2, 2026
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United boss Michael Carrick has already brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer, Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, and Andrey Santos from Chelsea.
The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for a left-back and a striker to push Benjamin Sesko, with Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave the club before the end of the window.