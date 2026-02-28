Advertisement

Nigeria eligible youngster Ayodele Thomas open to Super Eagles call-up

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:09 - 28 February 2026
Nigeria eligible youngster Ayodele Thomas opens to Super Eagles call-up
RB Leipzig's promising young forward, Ayodele Thomas, has indicated his willingness to represent Nigeria at senior international level, despite having played for the Netherlands in his youth.
Ayodele Thomas, who recently moved to the German club, is eligible to play for the Super Eagles and is being monitored as a potential future star for the team. 

Although he has previously featured for Dutch youth teams, he is not cap-tied to the Netherlands' senior side, leaving his international future open.

Thomas has represented the Netherlands at the U-15 and U-19 levels, but under current FIFA regulations, these appearances do not prevent him from switching his allegiance to Nigeria. 

Ayodele wants Super Eagles call-up

Sources close to the player suggest he is enthusiastic about the possibility of wearing the green and white, viewing it as a viable route to senior international football.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Thomas has maintained a strong connection to his Nigerian heritage. 

Ayodele Thomas signs for Leipzig || X
He reportedly visited the country in 2025 and has been seen in public wearing the Nigerian national team jersey, further fuelling speculation about his international intentions.

For now, however, the youngster's primary focus is on his club career. His camp has stated that his immediate goal is to break into the RB Leipzig first team. 

A final decision on his international future is expected only after he has established himself at the senior club level.

Ayodele Thomas signs for Leipzig || X
If he chooses to represent Nigeria, Thomas would join a list of Netherlands-born players who have played for the Super Eagles, including William Troost-Ekong and Tyronne Ebuehi. 

His development and progress at RB Leipzig will likely be the key factor in determining when his international career comes into focus.

In other news, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's potential switch to the Super Eagles, confirming that the process is still underway.

