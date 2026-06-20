New Zealand vs Egypt 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs tipped for first World Cup victory

New Zealand and Egypt meet at BC Place on Sunday, with both teams aiming to secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification hopes.

New Zealand, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010, know that a second draw may not be enough to secure one of the top-two spots.

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Egypt still chase their first World Cup knockout-round appearance after exiting at the group stage in 1990 and 2018.

Whoever takes three points here makes a decisive statement about their knockout ambitions.

New Zealand vs Egypt match preview

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Every side in Group G picked up a point on Matchday 1, leaving the table completely level heading into the second round of fixtures.

New Zealand played out a 2-2 draw against Iran, with Elijah Just scoring both goals.

That 2-2 draw leaves New Zealand unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches, although all have been draws across the 2010 and 2026 tournaments.

It means New Zealand have now drawn all four of their World Cup matches this century, and another stalemate here would see them equal Belgium’s record of five consecutive draws at this tournament set back in 2002.

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That’s a duck they’re likely to have to break here if they’re to escape from the group stage for the first time in history, given their final group game comes against the highest-ranked side in Belgium.

However, just one win in their last 12 matches (D2, L9) would hint at yet more disappointment on the world stage.

The result also exposed defensive vulnerabilities that an Egypt side built around pace and clinical finishing will look to target after their 1-1 draw with Belgium.

All four Group G sides drawing in the first round means that a win here will all but secure their progression to the Round of 32, but that’s something that Egypt have never done at a World Cup before (D3, L5).

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There’s a slice of unwanted history that could be made too, as Honduras hold the all-time record for the most World Cup games played without ever winning (nine).

And having won just one of their last six competitive matches inside 90 minutes (D4, L1), few would rule out the Egyptians etching their names into the history books for all the wrong reasons.

New Zealand vs Egypt head-to-head

These sides have met three times, and Egypt have not lost any of them.

The most recent encounter came in the 2024 FIFA Series, a 1-0 victory for Egypt that mirrored the scoreline of a 1999 friendly between both sides.

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New Zealand have only won one of their last six matches across all competitions, losing four, and this is their first World Cup match against an African nation.

New Zealand vs Egypt bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Egypt to win 1.66 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.29 High Player prop Omar Marmoush anytime goalscorer 2.80 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Egypt to win

Egypt have not lost in any of their three meetings with New Zealand, and they arrive with a superior squad, a clean qualifying record, and Salah in form.

Their qualifying record of five wins and one draw without conceding a goal speaks to a defensive discipline that New Zealand, for all their Matchday 1 spirit, are unlikely to unpick.

The Pharaohs’ attack, led by Salah and Marmoush, is the highest-quality offensive unit New Zealand will face at this tournament.

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Under 3.5 goals

Egypt’s qualifying campaign produced nine goals and conceded none across six matches, and their first World Cup game ended 1-1.

New Zealand scored twice against Iran but shipped two in return and struggled badly in their pre-tournament friendlies.

Both sides have shown a preference for controlling games rather than opening up, and our New Zealand vs Egypt value pick leans towards a low-scoring affair.

Omar Marmoush anytime goalscorer

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Omar Marmoush had a disappointing campaign at Manchester City, but he remains a potent attacking threat and took five shots for Egypt in their 1-1 draw with Belgium.

The 27-year-old is likely to lead the line once again for his country and looks a tempting price to get on the scoresheet against a New Zealand side who were leaky at the back in their 2-2 draw with Iran.

New Zealand vs Egypt team news

Darren Bazeley has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of New Zealand’s second Group G fixture.

Although Wood failed to add to his 45 international goals, his two assists against Iran underlined that the 34-year-old forward can still influence games beyond finishing, increasing the threat he poses.

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After Just's brace, three New Zealand players have now reached at least 10 goals for the national side, while Port Vale striker Ben Waine needs one more to join Wood (45), Just (11) and Kosta Barbarouses.

Like New Zealand, Egypt emerged from their draw with Belgium without any new injury problems, giving Hassan a full squad to choose from for the meeting with the Oceania side.

Salah remains the team's leading marksman and sits two goals behind his manager's tally of 69 for the Pharaohs, a mark he could match with a brace on Sunday.

However, the legendary forward's display against Belgium suggested he may now assume more creative responsibility for the North African giants.

If so, Hassan will need Omar Marmoush, whose finishing was wayward against Belgium, Mostafa Ziko, who lost possession several times in the opener, and goalscorer Ashour to deliver.

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New Zealand vs Egypt predicted lineups

New Zealand predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

Egypt predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction

This fixture should be controlled and measured if the teams' opening matches are any indication of how their tournaments will unfold.

While Egypt have little pedigree at World Cups, the presence of more potential match-winners if Salah fails to sparkle is encouraging, particularly with Trezeguet still in reserve.

After several setbacks on the global stage, the Pharaohs are tipped to finally claim their first World Cup victory and put qualification for the knockout phase within reach.