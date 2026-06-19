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LaLiga: Javier Tebas teams up with Google to kill matchday streams

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 23:10 - 19 June 2026
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LaLiga President Javier Tebas
LaLiga President Javier Tebas | Imago
If you spend your weekends hunting for illegal links to watch El Clasico, LALIGA’s president Javier Tebas has some terrible news for you. In a massive, quiet corporate alliance, LALIGA has officially weaponised Google’s tech ecosystem to ruthlessly purge streaming links in real time. The 2025/26 season was just a warm-up, the era of the "free match stream" is officially facing an extinction-level threat.
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Let’s be completely honest: the days of casually scrolling through social media to find a working, bootleg stream for a massive LALIGA match are officially numbered.

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While football fans were focused on the pitch during the 2025/26 season, LALIGA President Javier Tebas was behind closed doors orchestrating a massive, corporate checkmate.

LALIGA has officially tightened its grip on digital piracy, signing a powerhouse alliance with Google to turn the tech giant’s reporting tools into a real-time execution squad for illegal streams.

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If you thought tech platforms would protect the "free internet" culture of football viewing, think again. The corporate giants have united, and the timeline is about to get a lot emptier on match days.

The Tebas Crusade Gets Tech Muscle

Tebas has never hidden his absolute hatred for illegal streaming. He has spent years treating internet piracy like a personal insult, frequently calling out platforms that host or allow links to slip through the cracks.

But shouting at the wind doesn't stop a link from going viral on X or WhatsApp. That is where Google comes in.

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Instead of just sending late copyright notices, LALIGA has spent the last year deeply integrated into Google’s backend infrastructure.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas

By utilising advanced, automated reporting channels across Google’s products and services, LALIGA can now flag and instantly suppress streaming indicators before they even reach your search results or video feeds.

The results of this silent tech war? LALIGA claims a "very significant reduction" in streaming incidents as the season wrapped up.

In plain English: their system is working, and the links are vanishing faster than ever.

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A Corporate Alliance Wrapped in "Safety" Jargon

If you read the official joint statement from Madrid, the text is dripping with polite, corporate vocabulary.

Tech executives are framing this crackdown not as a war on fans, but as a technical rescue mission for the entertainment industry.

Lino Cattaruzzi, President of Google Iberia, made Google's stance on intellectual property crystal clear: “For Google, respect for intellectual property rights and the provision of a safe digital environment are fundamental pillars. That is why we have multiple mechanisms in place to prevent the misuse of our tools by third parties, and we maintain ongoing investment in technology to actively combat piracy."

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Google and LALIGA strengthen their collaboration to promote the sustainable development of the digital environment
Google and LALIGA strengthen their collaboration to promote the sustainable development of the digital environment

Cattaruzzi added that this deep partnership proves that tech channels can provide content creators with "highly effective, agile, and transparent technical solutions that bring security to the entertainment sector.”

Javier Tebas summarised his ultimate victory bluntly, making it clear that going after streams is the only way forward:

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and LaLiga president Javier Tebas | Imago

“LALIGA remains firmly committed to the fight against piracy. Collaboration is essential to putting an end to this scourge, and being able to count on major players such as Google strengthens us in our purpose. Now, together with Google, we are becoming increasingly effective in defending football, intellectual property, the entertainment sector, and the integrity of fans.”

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To the corporate suits, it’s about defending the digital economy. To the millions of casual, sport-curious fans across the globe who rely on digital platforms to keep up with the vibe of Spanish football, it feels like the digital ecosystem is closing its doors.

In Sum

Technology was supposed to democratise access to the beautiful game, but this alliance proves that the house always wins.

By turning Google from a neutral search tool into an active, proactive enforcement partner, LALIGA is setting a terrifyingly efficient standard for sports broadcasting globally.

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The free ride is officially over. If you want to watch the next generation of superstars dance through Spanish defences, you better start looking for an official subscription because Google isn't going to help you find a backdoor anymore.

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