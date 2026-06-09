The Serie A returnees hope to boost their survival chances by signing the Nigerian forward

Newly-promoted Italian Serie A club Venezia FC are reportedly considering a move for former Super Eagles invitee Gift Orban ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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The Venice-based side is looking to significantly bolster its attacking ranks following its highly anticipated return to the Italian top flight after a brief absence.

Orban Form Catches Venezia’s Eye

Orban enters the summer transfer window on the heels of an encouraging loan spell with Hellas Verona, where his individual performances stood out despite the club's ultimate relegation to Serie B.

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The 23-year-old Nigerian forward adjusted quickly to the tactical demands of Italian football, registering seven goals and three assists across 28 league appearances.

His direct running and clinical finishing have caused his stock to rise across Europe, ensuring his future remains a major talking point now that he has officially returned to his parent club, German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim.

Venezia’s High-Fashion Pedigree

According to reporting from Sky Sport, Venezia's recruitment team has placed Orban high on their shortlist of potential targets to help preserve their top-flight status.

The club, famously recognised as the "most fashionable team in the world" by GQ magazine and the BBC due to its luxury branding and iconic kit designs, is keen to match its off-pitch aesthetic with a competitive squad.

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