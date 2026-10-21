Michael Carrick fires back at Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick responded to Bruno Fernandes's public criticism.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has delivered a public retort to his own captain, Bruno Fernandes, after the Portuguese midfielder threw the coaching staff under the bus following a humiliating defeat in Italy.

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The public fallout stems from Wednesday's disastrous 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss to tournament debutants Como, a result that extended Manchester United's winless streak across all competitions to an abysmal seven matches.

Fernandes draws the battle lines

The crisis escalated immediately after the final whistle at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium. Having been completely outclassed by Nico Paz and a vibrant Como side, Fernandes used his post-match media duties to question the team's defensive philosophy, pointing the finger directly at Carrick's staff.

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"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball," Fernandes declared, openly undermining the tactical plan.

When pressed further on whether the manager got the tactics wrong, the captain added, "That's on the manager and the staff to see it, it's not on me."

Carrick responds with a brutal reality check

Facing immense pressure regarding his rapidly deteriorating job security, Carrick refused to let the captain's comments slide during an explosive press conference.

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The 45-year-old manager hit back forcefully, debunking Fernandes' tactical claims and instead questioning the squad's fundamental work ethic and desire.

"We actually half-pressed man-to-man the second half and then conceded a goal from that," Carrick countered, completely rejecting the midfielder's narrative.

He then delivered a scathing assessment of his players' physical commitment.

"And there's a little bit on whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you ain't going to win," Carrick stated bluntly.

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A fractured squad teetering on the edge

The manager's brutal response confirmed that the relationship between the coaching staff and the squad's senior leadership is rapidly breaking down.

Fernandes' complaints follow closely behind defender Lisandro Martínez's recent explosive interview, where the Argentine centre-back criticised the club's upper hierarchy and sporting direction.