Mascherano leaves Messi's Inter Miami amidst lacklustre title defence
Javier Mascherano has stepped down as head coach of Inter Miami, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure with the reigning MLS Cup champions.
The Argentine gaffer’s decision comes at a time when the club’s title defence has failed to fully hit top gear.
Mascherano calls time for personal reasons
Mascherano confirmed his departure in an official statement, citing personal reasons behind his decision to walk away from the role.
“I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure,” he said, while also thanking the club, staff, and players for their support during his time in charge.
The Argentine tactician, who previously shared a dressing room with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, had only taken over ahead of the 2025 season.
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Despite his short spell, he guided the team to their first MLS Cup triumph, marking a historic achievement for the franchise.
Following his exit, sporting director Guillermo Hoyos will take charge on an interim basis, while Alberto Marrero steps into the sporting director role.
Mixed results cloud title defence
While Mascherano’s legacy includes silverware, Inter Miami’s recent form has been far from convincing. The team currently sits third in the Eastern Conference and recently suffered elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup at the hands of Nashville SC.
Draws against Austin FC and New York Red Bulls have further highlighted the inconsistency in their performances.
Overall, Mascherano leaves with a respectable record of 38 wins, 14 losses, and 15 draws in 67 matches, but the team’s inability to dominate this season has raised questions about their direction.
As the Herons prepare for their next fixture against Colorado Rapids, the focus now shifts to stabilising the squad and keeping their title defence on track in the absence of their former coach.