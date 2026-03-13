Manchester United vs Aston Villa preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Fighting for their fifth straight Old Trafford victory under the leadership of Michael Carrick, Manchester United host fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

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Manchester United vs Aston Villa betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester United to win

Manchester United vs Aston Villa preview

After their worst-ever Premier League finish during the 2024-25 campaign and a poor start to the current season with Ruben Amorim at the wheel, Michael Carrick has won six of his eight matches as interim boss, steadying the ship at the Theatre of Dreams.

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The Red Devils spurned the chance to consolidate third and open up a three point lead over Villa after losing to ten-man Newcastle in their last outing. That was Michael Carrick’s first defeat since being appointed head coach and he will be keen to get back to winning ways, especially against a rival for Champions League qualification.

Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago

As for Aston Villa, this is a fixture their supporters never look forward to, with the club’s record at Old Trafford reading two wins in 37 league games. Hence, it would not surprise them if Manchester United are the obstacle that gets in their way of Champions League football this season.

Defeat on Sunday could mean Villa drop out of the Premier League top five for the first time since late November, signalling that perhaps their slump (two wins in 10 games) is set to go on for a while.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa head-to-head

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Manchester United have lost just two of their last 37 home league games against Aston Villa (W28 D7), going down 1-0 both times in December 2009 and September 2021.

Following their 2-1 win in December, Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 1954-55.

Manchester United have kept 30 clean sheets against Aston Villa in the Premier League – only Arsenal have kept more against a single opponent in the competition (31 vs Newcastle).

Manchester United vs Aston Villa team forms

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Manchester United Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩🟥

Aston Villa Premier League form: 🟥🟧🟩🟧🟥🟥

Aston Villa form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟧🟥🟥🟩

Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news

Manchester United have received a major fitness boost ahead of this weekend, with defender Noussair Mazraoui available to feature despite limping out of action at Newcastle last time out. On a less positive note, Lisandro Martinez’s calf problem is lingering and the Argentine will not play a part at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

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A couple of medium-term absentees remain for the hosts, including Mason Mount (knock), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring).

After missing the last 10 matches, Aston Villa welcomed John McGinn back to action at Lille on Thursday night and the Scotland international could start in Manchester.

However, the Villans' midfield problems persist due to the absences of first-choice duo Youri Tielemans (ankle) and Boubacar Kamara (knee).

Forced off at half time during Villa's most recent Premier League match, right-back Matty Cash is a doubt for this weekend.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa possible starting lineup

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Manchester United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Aston Villa: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

Boasting a perfect record at Old Trafford under Michael Carrick’s tutelage, Manchester United will be confident of extending their winning run this weekend, especially given the amount of preparation time they have enjoyed for this match.

Meanwhile, an injury-hit Aston Villa rush to the Theatre of Dreams after a Thursday night clash in France, with the Villans possibly set to suffer three straight Premier League defeats for the first time since February 2023.

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