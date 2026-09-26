Why we lost to Super Eagles – Madagascar boss

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

Madagascar coach Corentin Martins blames fine margins and missed chances after his side fell 2-1 to Nigeria in their 2027 AFCON qualifier in Uyo

Madagascar coach Corentin Martins has admitted that his side’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in a 2027 AFCON qualifier was difficult to accept.

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The Barea competed impressively with the Super Eagles in the first half, but Nigeria’s greater experience and Madagascar’s failure to take their chances ultimately proved decisive.

Martins blames small details for Madagascar defeat

Madagascar took the lead through Ehsan Kari before Nigeria debutant George Ilenikhena equalised, setting up a tense second half in Uyo.

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The visitors had a golden opportunity to restore their lead in the 51st minute, but failed to convert before another Nigerian debutant, Moses Usor, came off the bench to score the winning goal.

Martins admitted that his team had been undone by fine margins, particularly after failing to capitalise on their opportunity to make it 2-1.

“For us, this result is difficult for us to accept it. This game, they beat us in small detail. We have one occasion to be 2-1 up and we didn't make it,” Martins said.

“From the corner we got a goal. It's something we know like that, we talked to the players before. It's a detail you have in this game.”

The Madagascar coach also pointed to his team’s inability to maintain their first-half intensity after the break as another turning point.

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Madagascar could not match Nigeria’s experience

Despite Nigeria having Premier League-experienced players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman in midfield, Madagascar were able to compete with the Super Eagles during the opening 45 minutes.

Martins felt his players were comfortable in possession and executed their tactical plan well, but their physical level dropped as the game progressed.

“We played a game with Nigeria with good players. We also want to be tactical. We were good with the ball in the first half, we went with the ball well, and in the second half we were physically tired,” he said.

“We made some moves to win the game so we can score the second goal, but we were not consistent throughout the game.”

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Martins also admitted that the gap in experience between the two squads was difficult to overcome.

“We don't play quality teams. If you compare your players and our players, your players play in big leagues than us. Just small detail to make it because they have a lot of these,” he added.