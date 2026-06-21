Liverpool make Diomande decision after Germany vs Cote d'ivoire

Premier League giants Liverpool are actively working in the transfer market after completing the acquisition of Victor Munoz.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit an improved second offer for 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, completely undeterred by the immediate rejection of their opening €100 million bid.

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Liverpool plot second offer

The Merseyside club's initial package, structured as a €90 million base fee plus €10 million in performance-related add-ons, was summarily dismissed by Leipzig's hierarchy earlier this week.

Despite having recently secured the signature of Victor Munoz to bolster their attacking depth, Liverpool's recruitment team still views Diomande as a priority to inject 1-on-1 quality onto the flanks.

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However, negotiating a deal remains complex; having signed Diomande from the Spanish side Leganés for just €20 million in 2024, Leipzig hold control over his future with a contract running until 2030.

The Bundesliga outfit dream of retaining the Ivorian for at least one more season, hoping to agree on a lucrative new deal featuring a summer 2027 release clause.

Consequently, they will reportedly only listen to offers within the region of a €120 million to €130 million valuation, an astronomical figure designed to fend off not only Liverpool but also rival suitors, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

​World Cup masterclasses force the Reds to act decisively

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The urgency behind Liverpool's revised bid has been triggered by Diomande's electric, headline-grabbing performances for the Ivory Coast at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arriving at the tournament on the back of a breakout domestic campaign where he registered 12 goals and eight assists in the 2025/26 Bundesliga, the teenager has seamlessly translated his form to the global stage.

He first delivered a masterclass during a 1-0 Group E victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia on June 15, 2026, dominating the right wing and tormenting Arsenal’s Pierro Hincapie.