Lewis Hamilton's father set to Auction £3 Million classic car collection

Anthony Hamilton has placed 27 of his classic British cars on the market.

While his son Lewis may be famous for his record-breaking Formula One trophy cabinet, Anthony Hamilton has built an equally impressive collection of his own: a stunning array of classic British cars.

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Next month, the 66-year-old will put 27 vehicles from his private garage up for auction, with the entire haul estimated to be worth over £3 million, as reported by Daily Mail.

Anthony Hamilton's rich collection

Lewis Hamilton father Anthony Hamilton | IMAGO

The collection is a veritable showcase of British automotive history, with 23 of the 27 cars hailing from UK manufacturers. The remaining lots include three Mercedes-Benz models and a classic BMW performance saloon.

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Leading the sale is a pristine 1993 Jaguar XJ220 with a mere 3,800 miles on the clock. Accompanied by a complete service history, the supercar is expected to fetch as much as £550,000. It will be offered alongside a remarkable recreation of Jaguar's legendary XKSS, valued at £375,000.

The collection features a significant number of classic Jaguars, including two C-Type "continuation" cars. One is a replica of the XKC001, which famously won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1951.

The other is a tribute to the XKC003, the car Stirling Moss drove in the 1952 Mille Miglia, which introduced the world to the power of disc brakes. Both are estimated to sell for around £225,000 each.

Credit: Iconic Auctioneers

Three exquisite E-Types also grace the lineup. Two are 1967 Series 1 roadsters, each valued at £100,000, while a Series 3 V12 in the rare and desirable "Heather" paint finish is expected to command up to £60,000.

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Aston Martin is well-represented with three notable models: a 1982 Lagonda, now celebrated for its retro design; a 1970s Series 3 V8; and a rare 1990s V8 Coupe. Each is presented in concours condition and carries an estimate of up to £100,000 for the Lagonda and V8, and £65,000 for the V8 Coupe.

Credit: Iconic Auctioneers

The father of the seven-time F1 champion also has a clear appreciation for Triumph. His collection is highlighted by a stunning Italia, one of only 330 produced between 1959 and 1962. It is expected to sell for £100,000. It is joined by a historically significant TR5 prototype, valued at £90,000, and two Spitfires.

Minis, Mercedes, and Modern Classics

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

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No collection of British classics would be complete without the Mini. Hamilton is auctioning several, including high-value 1960s Cooper S variants: a 970 S, a 1071 S, and a 1275 S. The collection also features two unique David Brown Mini Remastered models, modernised and highly exclusive versions of the original, each expected to fetch around £80,000.

Reflecting his son's long and successful tenure with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, Anthony Hamilton is also selling three cars from the German marque. A 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL leads the trio with a guide price of up to £120,000. Also included are a 2013 C63 AMG Edition 507 (£38,000) and a 1989 300SL, once owned by heavyweight boxer Billy Walker, estimated at £50,000.

1954 Swallow Doretti Roadster

Another standout is a 2016 David Brown Speedback GT. This rare, 1960s-inspired grand tourer, built on a Jaguar XKR platform, is one of just 100 ever made. Finished in British Racing Green, it is expected to sell for £240,000.

A remarkable collection of vehicles owned by Anthony Hamilton, father of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming Iconic Auctioneers sale.

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Lionel Abbott, a car specialist at the auction house, praised the quality and character of the curated group. "The Anthony Hamilton Collection is a superbly curated group of cars with real depth, quality and personality," he stated.

The collection showcases a passion for British automotive history, featuring standout models such as a Jaguar XJ220, an XKSS recreation, rare Triumph prototypes, several Aston Martins, and classic Mini Cooper S models.

The auction will take place on Saturday, July 25th, during the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) Classic weekend at the iconic Silverstone circuit.