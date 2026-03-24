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Iwobi robbery hoax debunked by Super Eagles star's father

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:35 - 24 March 2026
Rumours suggesting that Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was robbed earlier today have been debunked by the Fulham star's father
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Rumours of a burglary involving Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi have been firmly dismissed as false.

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The reports, which quickly spread online, have now been debunked by the player’s father, bringing clarity to the situation.

Iwobi's father shuts down viral burglary claims

Veteran journalist Collin Udoh revealed that he spoke directly with Iwobi’s father, Chuka Iwobi, who categorically denied the reports.

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“Alex is fine and there was absolutely no attempt to burgle his house,” Chuka stated, dismissing claims that the midfielder had been the victim of a violent robbery in England.

The rumours had alleged that attackers made away with valuables worth up to £500,000, sparking widespread concern among fans. However, the family has now confirmed that the story was completely fabricated.

Frustration over false reports as Iwobi heads to Turkey

Chuka Iwobi also expressed frustration at how quickly misinformation can spread, revealing he had been overwhelmed with calls from concerned well-wishers.

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“It’s so annoying that a person can actually spread such falsehood just for a few clicks,” he said, adding that he had spent significant time reassuring people that the story was untrue.

Meanwhile, Iwobi has already left for Turkey as he prepares for upcoming international friendlies with the Nigeria national football team.

The clarification brings relief to fans, confirming that the midfielder remains safe and focused on his football commitments despite the misleading reports.

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