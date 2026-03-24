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Iwobi robbery hoax debunked by Super Eagles star's father
Rumours of a burglary involving Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi have been firmly dismissed as false.
The reports, which quickly spread online, have now been debunked by the player’s father, bringing clarity to the situation.
Iwobi's father shuts down viral burglary claims
Veteran journalist Collin Udoh revealed that he spoke directly with Iwobi’s father, Chuka Iwobi, who categorically denied the reports.
“Alex is fine and there was absolutely no attempt to burgle his house,” Chuka stated, dismissing claims that the midfielder had been the victim of a violent robbery in England.
I have just spoken to Chuka Iwobi, and he says there is absolutely no truth to reports that his son @alexiwobi was burgled.— Obong Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) March 24, 2026
His words: “Alex is fine and there was absolutely no attempt to burgle his house. He left for Turkey this morning in preparation for the friendlies. It’s…
The rumours had alleged that attackers made away with valuables worth up to £500,000, sparking widespread concern among fans. However, the family has now confirmed that the story was completely fabricated.
Frustration over false reports as Iwobi heads to Turkey
Chuka Iwobi also expressed frustration at how quickly misinformation can spread, revealing he had been overwhelmed with calls from concerned well-wishers.
“It’s so annoying that a person can actually spread such falsehood just for a few clicks,” he said, adding that he had spent significant time reassuring people that the story was untrue.
Meanwhile, Iwobi has already left for Turkey as he prepares for upcoming international friendlies with the Nigeria national football team.
The clarification brings relief to fans, confirming that the midfielder remains safe and focused on his football commitments despite the misleading reports.