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“It's A LIE!”— Kaká’s ex-wife re-iterates she never divorced him for being ‘too perfect’

David Ben
David Ben 09:01 - 29 May 2026
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“It's a lie”— Kaká’s ex-wife re-iterates she never divorced him for being ‘too perfect’
Photo Credits: Instagram, IMAGO images
More than a decade after her divorce from Brazilian football legend Kaká, Caroline Celico has once again been forced to publicly deny one of the internet’s most viral relationship myths.
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In an emotional video statement shared this week, Caroline Celico, the ex-wife of former AC Milan star Kaka, firmly rejected the long-running claim that she ended her marriage to Kaká because he was “too perfect”, a quote that has circulated online for years and repeatedly resurfaced across social media as a meme and cautionary tale about relationships.

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The Brazilian entrepreneur and socialite posted a stern response in a two-minute and 25-second video to her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Kaka divorced Caroline Celico in 2015 ending their 10-year marriage

“For a long time, I maintained silence but now I saw that I shouldn’t anymore,” Celico said in the clip.

“No. I never said that I separated from Kaká, the father of my oldest children, because he was too perfect. This is a lie.

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"You probably saw that phrase as a meme, as an attack against me, and I will explain what happened.

Caroline Celico is the ex-wife of Ricardo Kaká | Instagram

"It came up in foreign tabloids as an interpretation by a journalist from an interview I gave in 2022 but those aren’t my words and never were. Their caption was replicated on countless websites both in Brazil and worldwide as if it were a quote from me, as if I said that. I never did.

"The story began to circulate when I was 9 months pregnant with my youngest son, taking care of my older children, working hard in my company, and then I wake up one beautiful day to read this lie. For some people, it might even seem like nothing after rebuilding my family. I was very insulted, highly criticised. I received misogynistic and violent attacks. My image was used to sell courses, products, generate engagement and sexist speeches, and this is still happening, until now.

Kaka won the Ballon d'Or in 2017 | IMAGO
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"More than a decade after I separated, years after that sentence reached the whole world, I see the subject coming back. A lie returning as if it were part of my story but it’s not.

Caroline Celico | Instagram

"And being attacked, wronged, used for something you didn’t say is one of the most frustrating things there is. We have no ground even to defend ourselves and it wasn’t just me who was affected. Both of our families were affected without deserving this and I tried to resolve this in other ways but this hasn’t been resolved.

"So I decided to do what I should have done a long time ago; use legal instruments to defend myself and stop once and for all with this lie. And this stance is about my personal values which are honest, which do not give space to any type of misogyny or fake news.”

Context of the viral misquote

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Kaká and his ex-wife Caroline Celico divorced after 10 years of marriage | Instagram

The statement marks one of Celico’s strongest responses yet to the rumour, though it is not the first time she has attempted to shut it down.

Back in April 2024, Celico already addressed the controversy through an Instagram statement after the quote exploded across football and celebrity pages worldwide.

Credit: Caroline Celico/Instagram story

At the time, she described the reports as “fake news” and “FAKE quotes,” while stressing that she and Kaká had managed to build a healthy co-parenting relationship years after their split.

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“I got divorced almost 10 years ago,” she wrote in the 2024 post.

“Me and my ex-husband found a healthy way to raise our children and I’m so grateful for this.”

Kaká and his ex-wife Caroline Celico wedded in December 2005 | Instagram

Despite that earlier clarification, the fabricated quote continued to spread online, eventually becoming accepted by many fans as genuine.

The former couple, who married in 2005 and divorced in 2015 after nearly a decade together, share two children and have both since remarried. But Celico says the online narrative has continued to affect both families long after the relationship ended.

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Kaka in action for AC Milan during his playing career
Caroline Celico has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram | Credits: Instagram

The rumour became especially viral because it painted Kaká, widely viewed as one of football’s clean-cut “good guys”, as a man whose marriage supposedly failed despite being “perfect.”

Over time, the quote evolved into one of social media’s most recycled relationship narratives. Now, Celico says she is taking legal action to stop the misinformation from spreading further.

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