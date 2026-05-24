'It was a crazy season' - Iheanacho celebrates Scottish Cup success with Celtic

The victory completed a domestic double for Celtic FC after winning the Scottish Premiership.

Kelechi Iheanacho has described his goal in Celtic’s Scottish Cup final victory over Dunfermline Athletic as a “proud moment” after helping the Hoops secure a domestic double.

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The Nigerian forward came off the bench to score in Celtic’s 3-1 victory at Hampden Park, sealing the club’s Scottish Cup triumph just days after lifting the Scottish Premiership title.

Despite starting among the substitutes, Iheanacho made an immediate impact after replacing James Forrest in the second half. The striker calmly rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home Celtic’s third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

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Iheanacho celebrates Scottish Cup success with Celtic

Speaking after the match, the former Manchester City striker expressed his joy at winning his first Scottish Cup trophy.

He said, “It feels really good. My first Scottish Cup, I’m really happy. It was a crazy season, but we’re really happy we won.

“This is such a proud moment for the club, for the fans, for everybody who cherishes this moment. I think this season will go down in the history of this club, so everybody will remember it.”

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Gods time is the best

Double trophy 🏆 🏆

Double blessing

Chukwu’Okike Dalu 🙏🏽🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/YIhMLChRZH — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 23, 2026

The 29-year-old joined Celtic on a one-year contract last summer and has enjoyed an encouraging debut campaign in Scotland despite battling injuries earlier in the season.

Reflecting on his first season at Parkhead, the striker admitted the success exceeded expectations.