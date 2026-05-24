Advertisement

'It was a crazy season' - Iheanacho celebrates Scottish Cup success with Celtic

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:08 - 24 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The victory completed a domestic double for Celtic FC after winning the Scottish Premiership.
Advertisement

Kelechi Iheanacho has described his goal in Celtic’s Scottish Cup final victory over Dunfermline Athletic as a “proud moment” after helping the Hoops secure a domestic double.

Advertisement

The Nigerian forward came off the bench to score in Celtic’s 3-1 victory at Hampden Park, sealing the club’s Scottish Cup triumph just days after lifting the Scottish Premiership title.

Despite starting among the substitutes, Iheanacho made an immediate impact after replacing James Forrest in the second half. The striker calmly rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home Celtic’s third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Advertisement

Iheanacho celebrates Scottish Cup success with Celtic

Speaking after the match, the former Manchester City striker expressed his joy at winning his first Scottish Cup trophy.

He said, “It feels really good. My first Scottish Cup, I’m really happy. It was a crazy season, but we’re really happy we won.

“This is such a proud moment for the club, for the fans, for everybody who cherishes this moment. I think this season will go down in the history of this club, so everybody will remember it.”

Advertisement

The 29-year-old joined Celtic on a one-year contract last summer and has enjoyed an encouraging debut campaign in Scotland despite battling injuries earlier in the season.

Reflecting on his first season at Parkhead, the striker admitted the success exceeded expectations.

“It’s been crazy to be fair. I’ve been here ten months, and I’ve won two trophies. So I’m happy, I’m so excited, as well as my family and the fans and everyone,” he said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mohamed Salah || Imago
Premier League
24.05.2026
‘Thank you, Egyptian king’ - Premier League bids farewell to Mohamed Salah
The biggest thing - Michael Carrick on Manchester United transfer rebuild
Premier League
24.05.2026
The biggest thing - Michael Carrick on Manchester United transfer rebuild
Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi celebrate against Fenerbahce.
Football
24.05.2026
Osimhen close associate release details of Icardi's contract situation
‘They don't get along’ — Jude Bellingham’s mum & girlfriend Ashlyn Castro fuel fan speculation during goal celebration
Lifestyle
24.05.2026
‘They don't get along’ — Jude Bellingham’s mum & girlfriend Ashlyn Castro fuel fan speculation during goal celebration
Naija Harry Kane! — Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru compared to Bayern star after mad goal
Football
24.05.2026
Naija Harry Kane! — Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru compared to Bayern star after mad goal
AFCON 2025: Morocco pardon 15 Senegalese fans from prison ahead of 'Ileya' celebrations
Football
24.05.2026
AFCON 2025: Morocco pardon 15 Senegalese fans from prison ahead of 'Ileya' celebrations