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‘I’m sure you’ll find out’ - Harry Maguire gives update on Man United future

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:41 - 26 March 2026
Maguire gives update on Man United future
Harry Maguire has indicated that his future at Manchester United will be decided before the end of the season, stating he believes he is back to his best form.
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The £85 million defender, whose contract is nearing its end, is widely expected to be offered a one-year extension. 

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This season the defender has had a constant run in the team and has helped them in their chase for top four.

Man United are currently third on the Premier League table and are close to securing Champions League football next season.

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Maguire speaks on contract extension

Maguire, who joined from Leicester in 2019, expressed confidence that a resolution is imminent.

"I think we’ll reach an agreement on what is best for the club and myself," he said. "What that agreement is, I’m sure you’ll find out over the next few weeks. But yes, I think it’ll get sorted sooner rather than later, whether I stay or leave."

Harry Maguire | IMAGO
Harry Maguire | IMAGO

The former club captain emphasised that any decision to remain at Old Trafford must be based on his ability to contribute, not sentiment.

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"I love this club. But it’s got to be right for me, and it’s got to be right for the club as well," Maguire explained. "I don’t want to be staying just because of sentimental reasons. 

“I want to be staying because I want to be there, and the club wants me to drive the club forward, and they feel like I’ve got a big part to play in it. And if that’s the case, then I’m sure we’ll sit down and agree on something."

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