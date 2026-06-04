Advertisement

‘I'm in love’ — Liverpool fans react to Iraola appointment

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:25 - 04 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Andoni Iraola || Imago
Andoni Iraola || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Liverpool fans have already fallen in love with new boss Andoni Iraola
Advertisement

Liverpool supporters have flooded social media with immense positivity following the official appointment of Andoni Iraola as the club's new head coach.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old Spaniard arrives at Anfield for the upcoming 2026-27 season on a wave of momentum after a highly successful three-year stint with Bournemouth, and his early words have already ignited the fan base.

Rekindling the Emotional Energy of the Klopp Era

The explosive reaction on X (formerly Twitter) was sparked by Iraola’s first official club interview, where his visible passion and charisma drew immediate, favourable comparisons to legendary former manager Jürgen Klopp.

Advertisement

This high-intensity approach marks a drastic shift away from the colder demeanour of outgoing manager Arne Slot, who struggled to win over the Anfield faithful before his sacking in May.

Advertisement

Quoting the video of Iraola’s first words, one ecstatic supporter wrote, “We NEED this. A manager connected with the fans and in tune with the emotions of the club and players. Liverpool going back to the Liverpool of Klopp times.”

Another captivated fan simply declared, "I didn't need to see any more. 27 seconds was enough. I'm in love. This is the energy we need at Liverpool Football Club.”

A Natural Attraction to Anfield's Prestige

Advertisement

For Iraola, stepping into the Merseyside hot seat represents a massive opportunity to challenge for the game's biggest prizes, a sentiment he made no effort to hide during his introductory address.

"Really excited, really excited," the incoming boss told the club's official website. "You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted to Liverpool.

“Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously, the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this."

With the fans fully on board and a complete alignment of ambition between the manager and the city, the Basque tactician will now begin his pre-season preparations, fully aware that the demanding Anfield crowd expects nothing less than an immediate return to hunting for major domestic and European silverware.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Liverpool
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘Saliba has been quiet for France’ — World Cup winner calls on Arsenal star to do more for Les Bleus
Football
05.06.2026
‘Saliba has been quiet for France’ — World Cup winner calls on Arsenal star to do more for Les Bleus
‘Doctor couldn’t believe it’ – Chelsea Winger Estevao shares remarkable recovery update
Premier League
05.06.2026
‘Doctor couldn’t believe it’ – Chelsea Winger Estevao shares remarkable recovery update
Florentino Perez promises fans
Football
05.06.2026
‘It's not Haaland or Kane – Florentino Perez promises fans largest transfer fee Madrid has ever paid
‘We need to win a trophy’ — Chelle reveals bold master plan behind mass Super Eagles shake-up
Football
05.06.2026
‘We need to win a trophy’ — Chelle reveals bold master plan behind mass Super Eagles shake-up
Man United chief not sure of Fernandes’ future
Premier League
05.06.2026
‘We’d like him to stay’ - Man United chief not sure of Fernandes’ future
‘People forget the saves’ – Super Eagles goalkeeper defends Maduka Okoye after Poland equaliser
Super Eagles
05.06.2026
‘People forget the saves’ – Super Eagles goalkeeper defends Maduka Okoye after Poland equaliser