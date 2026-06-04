‘I'm in love’ — Liverpool fans react to Iraola appointment
Liverpool supporters have flooded social media with immense positivity following the official appointment of Andoni Iraola as the club's new head coach.
The 43-year-old Spaniard arrives at Anfield for the upcoming 2026-27 season on a wave of momentum after a highly successful three-year stint with Bournemouth, and his early words have already ignited the fan base.
Rekindling the Emotional Energy of the Klopp Era
The explosive reaction on X (formerly Twitter) was sparked by Iraola’s first official club interview, where his visible passion and charisma drew immediate, favourable comparisons to legendary former manager Jürgen Klopp.
"I want to become one more of you." ✊ pic.twitter.com/EN38rKmKRz— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026
This high-intensity approach marks a drastic shift away from the colder demeanour of outgoing manager Arne Slot, who struggled to win over the Anfield faithful before his sacking in May.
I didn't need to see any more.— James Wathland (@JamesWathland) June 4, 2026
27 seconds was enough. I'm in love.
This is the energy we need at Liverpool Football Club. 🇪🇸❤️ #LFC https://t.co/MJgunOeUQA
That’s it, I love him. My fucking hero, I would lay my life on the line for him https://t.co/sNUWNIMbRE— 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) June 4, 2026
Maybe just me but I am already ready to be emotional invested in Andoni’s journey with us because he is communicating with us this way. This is an emotion filled club and he seems natural at it. Wish the best for Arne Slot but he never connected with us this way. https://t.co/VJfY4GUIq1— Moby (@Mobyhaque1) June 4, 2026
Quoting the video of Iraola’s first words, one ecstatic supporter wrote, “We NEED this. A manager connected with the fans and in tune with the emotions of the club and players. Liverpool going back to the Liverpool of Klopp times.”
We NEED this. A manager connected with the fans and in tune with the emotions of the club and players. Liverpool going back to the Liverpool of Klopp times. 😭❤️😭❤️ https://t.co/l3FxOwpvib— Raws (@Raws_LFC) June 4, 2026
Omg I already love listening to him https://t.co/u2xv15mhj3— Sasa (@LFCSxsa) June 4, 2026
Another captivated fan simply declared, "I didn't need to see any more. 27 seconds was enough. I'm in love. This is the energy we need at Liverpool Football Club.”
A Natural Attraction to Anfield's Prestige
For Iraola, stepping into the Merseyside hot seat represents a massive opportunity to challenge for the game's biggest prizes, a sentiment he made no effort to hide during his introductory address.
"Really excited, really excited," the incoming boss told the club's official website. "You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted to Liverpool.
“Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously, the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this."
With the fans fully on board and a complete alignment of ambition between the manager and the city, the Basque tactician will now begin his pre-season preparations, fully aware that the demanding Anfield crowd expects nothing less than an immediate return to hunting for major domestic and European silverware.