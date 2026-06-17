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If she does this — Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen reveals ONE thing he cannot tolerate in a relationship

David Ben
David Ben 18:07 - 17 June 2026
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If she does this — Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen reveals ONE thing he cannot tolerate in a relationship
Photo Credits: Instagram
The Super Eagles striker made the confession during a livestream appearance, offering a rare glimpse into his relationship values while opening up about love, heartbreak and family life.
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Victor Osimhen has revealed the one thing that would immediately make him walk away from a relationship, and according to the Nigerian superstar, it is non-negotiable.

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The 27-year-old Galatasaray striker made the comments during a livestream with Nigerian comedian and content creator Romeo WJ, where he spoke candidly about relationships and his personal life.

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

Moments after telling viewers that he has never broken anyone’s heart and has never been heartbroken himself, Osimhen was asked what could make him instantly end a relationship.

What Osimhen said

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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen | Instagram

Romeo WJ asked the Super Eagles star what the craziest thing a partner could do to trigger a breakup.

Osimhen’s answer was immediate. “Any sign of small disrespect, my God. Ah okay, I don go. I don go.”

Translated into English, the 2023 African footballer of the Year was essentially saying that even the slightest sign of disrespect would be enough for him to leave.

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Osimhen flexes in his Mercedes G-Wagon | Instagram

The response quickly circulated across social media, with many fans surprised that Osimhen placed disrespect above every other relationship issue.

Osimhen’s relationship revelations come during a period of mixed emotions in his career.

The Nigerian goal-machine enjoyed another title-winning campaign with Galatasaray, cementing his status as one of the most feared strikers in world football.

However, the disappointment of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to linger.

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The Super Eagles’ absence from the tournament means one of Africa’s biggest stars will not be appearing on football’s biggest stage this summer, a prospect Osimhen previously admitted was difficult to accept.

Who is Victor Osimhen's girlfriend?

Victor Osimhen and Stefanie Kim Ladewig || Instagram

Away from football, Osimhen has been in a long-term relationship with German-Cameroonian influencer Stefanie Kim Ladewig.

Pulse Sports first revealed the couple met during his time in Germany and have been together for several years, largely keeping their romance away from the spotlight despite Osimhen’s growing global fame.

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Stefanie Ladewig and her child Hailey True Osimhen | Instagram

In October 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Hailey True Osimhen, a life-changing moment that the striker has often described as one of the happiest experiences of his life.

Victor Osimhen led to Galatasary's 25th Super Lig title with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig and his daughter Hailey True

Stefanie, 25, has occasionally shared family moments online, including holidays, celebrations and glimpses into their life together, while Osimhen frequently dedicates achievements and special moments to his daughter.

Their relationship has largely avoided the public drama that often surrounds celebrity couples, with both choosing a more private approach despite intense media interest.

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