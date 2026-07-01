'I wouldn't swap him for anyone' – Norway boss makes bold Haaland claim

Solbakken says he would not swap Erling Haaland for any player after the striker fired Norway into the World Cup Round of 16.

Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken has hailed Erling Haaland as the best goalscorer in world football after the Manchester City striker inspired his country to a historic victory over Ivory Coast at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Haaland struck in the 86th minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory, sending Norway into the Round of 16 and securing the nation's first-ever knockout-stage win at a major international tournament.

'I wouldn't swap him for anyone' - Solbakken

Following the match, Solbakken showered praise on his star striker, insisting there is no player he would rather have leading his attack.

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He said, "Scoring five goals in the World Cup over three games for a small country like Norway is impressive. I wouldn't swap him for anyone because he's the greatest goalscorer in the world of football today."

While Haaland is widely recognised for his finishing ability, Solbakken believes the 25-year-old's contribution extends far beyond scoring goals.

The Norway boss dismissed suggestions that the striker is limited in other aspects of the game, pointing to his ability to retain possession and bring teammates into play.

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"It brings a calmness to the team when you have a player like him, who is, in my view, very underrated when it comes to keeping the ball," he explained.