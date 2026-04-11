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‘I started to do some bad things’ - Garnacho opens up on what led to Man United exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:23 - 11 April 2026
Garnacho opens up on what led to Man United exit
Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has opened up about his departure from Manchester United, admitting the move "hurt" and acknowledging his role in the breakdown of his relationship with the club.
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The Argentine international joined Chelsea in a £40 million deal last summer after a public falling out with then-manager Ruben Amorim. 

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Garnacho's frustration over his late substitute role in United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham intensified the conflict.

According to reports, tensions with Amorim reached their peak when the manager publicly instructed Garnacho to seek a new club in front of the entire squad. 

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Garnacho speaks on Man United exit

Despite the acrimonious end to his five-year spell at United, Garnacho now insists he only has positive memories.

Garnacho | Credit: IMAGO
Garnacho | Credit: IMAGO

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Garnacho was asked if he had any regrets about how his time at United concluded. 

"Maybe yes, because I loved that club," he conceded. "They gave me the confidence from the start... it was four or five years and amazing love from everyone, from the fans to the stadium, everything was really good."

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"It's just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps," he added. "I only have good memories of Man United."

Alejandro Garnacho of Man United | Credit: Imago
Alejandro Garnacho of Man United | Credit: Imago

"I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before," he said. "I started to be on the bench... in my mind, it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things."

"I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like this," Garnacho continued. "With United, I have nothing wrong to say about the club, no one in the club or the teammates. It's just a moment in life that changes and life continues. I have no regrets."

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