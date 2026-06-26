“I really like him as a person” — World Cup’s ‘sexiest fan’ Ivana Knoll makes Erling Haaland confession

The Croatian influencer, dubbed the “World Cup’s sexiest fan” after her rise to global fame in Qatar, has revealed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland left the strongest impression after meeting some of football’s biggest stars

Croatian influencer Ivana Knoll has revealed that Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is the only footballer she has met who truly stood out to her on a personal level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knoll, who shot to worldwide fame during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and became known as the tournament’s “sexiest fan,” made the candid admission during a recent interview while attending the 2026 World Cup in the United States

“The only player I really like”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having met several of football’s biggest names over the past few years, Knoll was asked which player had left the biggest impression on her.

“Honestly, personally who I met and I think is the only player who I really like as a person is Haaland," she told talkSPORT.

Norway forward Erling Haaland | IMAGO

Knoll explained that she has crossed paths with a number of elite footballers, including Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior and AC Milan star Rafael Leão.

“I know a couple of players as friends. I know Vinicius, I met Haaland. I know Rafael Leão.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While insisting she had nothing negative to say about any of them, the Norwegian striker clearly stood apart.

Ivana Knoll | IMAGO

“They’re all nice guys so I cannot say anything, but my best impression was with Haaland and his friends.”

“I think that they are very nice people.”

From viral fan to global celebrity

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knoll became one of the most recognizable faces of the 2022 World Cup after regularly attending Croatia’s matches in eye-catching red-and-white outfits that quickly went viral across social media.

Her popularity exploded during the tournament, transforming her into an international influencer with millions of followers and opening doors far beyond football.

Since then, she has launched a successful career as a DJ, performing across the United States while balancing music, modelling and football-related appearances.

Ivana Knoll | IMAGO

Now attending her fourth World Cup, Knoll remains one of Croatia’s most visible supporters despite her growing celebrity status.

Advertisement

Advertisement