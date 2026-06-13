World Cup
I made the right choice - Balogun opens up on why he picked USA over Nigeria
Balogun's comments came after a stellar, two-goal performance that secured a decisive victory for the United States against Paraguay in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
His clinical finishing in the first half set the tone for a dominant win, giving the host nation an ideal start to their campaign.
The performance earned the former Arsenal forward widespread acclaim, as the USMNT signalled its ambitions for a strong showing in the tournament.
Balogun thanks fans
Speaking to ESPN after the match, Balogun emphasised the impact the fanbase had on his choice.
"When I committed, I've always said the fans gave me so much motivation, showed me so much support," he stated. "For me, the most important thing has always been to repay that."
"I feel like today is a great opportunity, and I just want to continue to show the fans I made the right decision. I'm completely proud, and I want to continue to make the fans proud as well."
Before his senior debut for the USMNT in 2023, the 24-year-old was eligible to play for three nations.
Having represented England at various youth levels and being heavily linked to Nigeria's Super Eagles, his ultimate decision to pledge his future to the Americans was seen as a significant coup for the program.
Balogun has since developed into one of Europe's most promising young attackers. With the World Cup now underway, he will be focused on continuing his goal-scoring form to lead the United States deep into the competition on home soil.