Advertisement

'I have endured hell' – Outrage as woman claiming to be Mikel Obi’s sister-in-law alleges domestic violence in tearful video

David Ben
David Ben 06:29 - 31 March 2026
'I have endured hell' – Reactions as Mikel Obi's sister-in-law tearfully calls out his family in viral video alleging domestic violence
The bombshell allegations, made by Princess Nweke against her husband and the wider Obi family, have not yet been verified or addressed in a legal court.
Advertisement

A video circulating widely on social media has triggered intense reactions after a woman, identified as Diamond Princess Nweke Obi, made emotional claims of long-term mistreatment and domestic violence involving the family of former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi.

Advertisement

What happened

In the nearly 3-minute-15-second clip posted by Nigerian media outlet OVA TV, Waker appears tearful as she addresses her 18-year marriage to Tony Obi, one of seven siblings of Chelsea legend Mikel Obi.

She begins by introducing herself and expressing reluctance to use the Obi name.

Advertisement

During the video, Nweke expresses a firm desire to end the union with her husband Tony Obi.

She explicitly states her desire for divorce, saying: “I have been seeking for divorce, yes; I do not want to marry Tony Obi any more.”

Ms. Nweke alleged she has endured "hell" for nearly two decades, levelling accusations of physical abuse and domestic violence.

Mikel Obi's brother Tony Obi | Daily Trust

According to her account, the alleged issues include insults, battering, domestic violence, and rejection by the family.

Advertisement
Super Eagles of Nigeria legend John Mikel Obi | IMAGO

Nweke claimed she and her children were rejected and mistreated during a recent visit to offer condolences following the passing of Mikel Obi’s sister.

Social Media Reactions

The video, which has garnered over 136,000 views on X (formerly Twitter), has divided public opinion.

While some users expressed sympathy, including one unverified account claiming to be a neighbour who supported her claims of abuse, a significant portion of the commentary was critical of Waker’s decision to go public.

Advertisement

Many users questioned why Mikel Obi's name was centred in the narrative, given that Waker is married to his brother.

Critics on social media accused her of "clout-chasing" or using the footballer’s fame to draw attention to a private family matter, particularly during a period of family mourning. Others argued that such domestic grievances should be handled through legal or private channels rather than on public platforms.

See some reactions on X below:

Advertisement

At the time of this report, the claims by the woman in the viral video remain unverified allegations.

Advertisement

It is important to note that no legal charges have been confirmed in relation to these specific claims.

Neither Tony Obi nor Mike John Mikel Obi has issued an official public response to the allegations. Efforts to independently verify the claims made in the video are ongoing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Sports Gist
08.03.2023
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How we helped Maduka Okoye go from betting ban to Super Eagles #1 — Udinese Chief
Football
31.03.2026
How we helped Maduka Okoye go from betting ban to Super Eagles #1 — Udinese Chief
Ghana SACK head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before 2026 World Cup
Football
31.03.2026
Ghana SACK head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before 2026 World Cup
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago
Premier League
31.03.2026
'Salah is the best' - Liverpool star crowned Premier League’s greatest African
'I have endured hell' – Reactions as Mikel Obi's sister-in-law tearfully calls out his family in viral video alleging domestic violence
Sports Gist
31.03.2026
'I have endured hell' – Outrage as woman claiming to be Mikel Obi’s sister-in-law alleges domestic violence in tearful video
Former Nigeria international striker Victor Ikpeba || X
Super Eagles
31.03.2026
Not Yekini or Osimhen - Victor Ikpeba names Super Eagles' greatest ever
Alex Iwobi unveils debut EP 'More To Life' featuring the artist behind Nigeria’s biggest song of 2025
Sports Gist
31.03.2026
Alex Iwobi unveils debut EP 'More To Life' featuring the artist behind Nigeria’s biggest song of 2025