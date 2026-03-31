'I have endured hell' – Outrage as woman claiming to be Mikel Obi’s sister-in-law alleges domestic violence in tearful video

The bombshell allegations, made by Princess Nweke against her husband and the wider Obi family, have not yet been verified or addressed in a legal court.

A video circulating widely on social media has triggered intense reactions after a woman, identified as Diamond Princess Nweke Obi, made emotional claims of long-term mistreatment and domestic violence involving the family of former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi.

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What happened

In the nearly 3-minute-15-second clip posted by Nigerian media outlet OVA TV, Waker appears tearful as she addresses her 18-year marriage to Tony Obi, one of seven siblings of Chelsea legend Mikel Obi.

She begins by introducing herself and expressing reluctance to use the Obi name.

"I dont want to marry Tony Obi anymore, the entire family has done ev!l to me including John Mikel Obi" - Lady calls out Former Super Eagles Player, John Mikel Obi and his brother, Tony Obi. pic.twitter.com/dKH9dCqgjW — OVA TV MEDIA📡 (@ovatvofficial) March 30, 2026

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During the video, Nweke expresses a firm desire to end the union with her husband Tony Obi.

She explicitly states her desire for divorce, saying: “I have been seeking for divorce, yes; I do not want to marry Tony Obi any more.”

Ms. Nweke alleged she has endured "hell" for nearly two decades, levelling accusations of physical abuse and domestic violence.

Mikel Obi's brother Tony Obi | Daily Trust

According to her account, the alleged issues include insults, battering, domestic violence, and rejection by the family.

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Super Eagles of Nigeria legend John Mikel Obi | IMAGO

Nweke claimed she and her children were rejected and mistreated during a recent visit to offer condolences following the passing of Mikel Obi’s sister.

Social Media Reactions

The video, which has garnered over 136,000 views on X (formerly Twitter), has divided public opinion.

While some users expressed sympathy, including one unverified account claiming to be a neighbour who supported her claims of abuse, a significant portion of the commentary was critical of Waker’s decision to go public.

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Many users questioned why Mikel Obi's name was centred in the narrative, given that Waker is married to his brother.

Critics on social media accused her of "clout-chasing" or using the footballer’s fame to draw attention to a private family matter, particularly during a period of family mourning. Others argued that such domestic grievances should be handled through legal or private channels rather than on public platforms.

See some reactions on X below:

Wetin mikel obi do you ??? ….. you wan spoil him name , na him you marry ??? — Henryyy (@henryyyy__00717) March 31, 2026

So why is this about Mikel? You are married to mikels brother but you made it his own headline. One of the problems of being a known superstar. — Zuma (@swazicool) March 30, 2026

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You marry Tony but na Mikel you dey drag? You see doings from him footballer brother money, you rush enter marriage, well domestic violence is evil and can lead to untimely death, leave when you can and before it gets to this stage please divorce! — football truthest (@Sanedionfxmoney) March 30, 2026

She married Tony Obi, but everything she says keeps circling back to the “Mikel Obi family” instead of simply referring to her husband by his own name. It makes it seem like the identity she values most is the connection, not the the husband and the family understand it. If… — A (@real_A_01) March 30, 2026

Why is she always calling Mike Obi's name? Any small thing "the entire Mikel Obi family". Na him marry you? Is he the grand patron of the family? — Banana 🍌 (@harrybanana_z_) March 31, 2026

Why do they always bring a private family matter to a public domain 🙄💀



Why can’t the both families sort their issues out behind closed doors 🚪



You’re not married to Mikel, so why involve him in this & how can you say, you’ve done nothing wrong 🤔🤦🏽‍♂️



Holy nweje 💀 — EAFRICAEXPERIENCE  (@EAE_Africa) March 30, 2026

At the time of this report, the claims by the woman in the viral video remain unverified allegations.

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It is important to note that no legal charges have been confirmed in relation to these specific claims.