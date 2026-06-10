‘I called him’ - Keane and Fernandes settle differences after "lie" accusation
The dispute began when Keane, speaking on The Overlap podcast in May, misquoted Fernandes and suggested he was more focused on personal achievements than the team's performance.
In response, Fernandes publicly corrected the record, stating that Keane's version of his interview was a "lie".
He clarified that his actual post-match remarks were that there were situations in the game when he should have passed instead of shooting.
Fernandes and Keane settle rift
Fernandes expressed a desire to speak with Keane directly, and the former Republic of Ireland international revealed on the Stick to Football podcast that the two had since had a "nice, mature conversation".
"There was a reaction after what we said on the podcast a few weeks ago, and he reached out to me and wanted a chat," Keane explained. "I called him, and we had a lovely chat."
Keane acknowledged the importance of the discussion, noting how comments made on-air can sometimes be misinterpreted.
"It was nice because when we do podcasts or games, sometimes you think you say something afterwards, and you communicate something, and it doesn't come across properly, so people get upset," he said.
While Keane emphasised his preference for maintaining professional boundaries with current players, he felt this situation warranted a direct conversation.
"I think it was important I spoke to him," he added. "He's obviously a big player for United, I'm an ex-United player... I really enjoyed it. Hopefully, I think he did as well. Nice chat about a bit of everything, and I felt better afterwards."