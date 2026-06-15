World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

‘Historic for Africa’ – Fans celebrate Amad Diallo’s dramatic winner for Ivory Coast

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 04:07 - 15 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Amad Diallo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match to secure Africa’s first victory of the tournament.
Advertisement

Ivory Coast kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in dramatic fashion after a late goal from Amad Diallo secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The Manchester United winger emerged as the hero of the night, coming off the bench to score a decisive stoppage-time winner that handed the Elephants all three points and delivered Africa's first victory of the tournament.

The result ended a 12-year wait for a World Cup win for Ivory Coast and immediately sparked celebrations across the continent.

Advertisement

CAF hails Africa's first victory

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) was quick to celebrate the milestone achievement.

In a post that quickly gained traction online, CAF wrote: "Africa's first three points. Signed, Amad."

Advertisement

Fans react to historic triumph

Supporters flooded social media with messages of celebration following the final whistle.

Many described the result as one of the most important moments for African football in the tournament so far, praising the Elephants for their determination and refusal to give up despite coming under sustained pressure from Ecuador.

One fan wrote: "What a historic moment for Africa. Amad Diallo delivering the continent's first three points is massive. Congratulations to him and the entire team."

Advertisement

Ivory Coast now sit level on points with Germany and has placed itself in a strong position heading into its remaining group-stage fixtures.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
World Cup Ivory Coast
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mourinho lands first major signing as Real Madrid complete Marc Cucurella deal
Premier League
15.06.2026
Mourinho lands first major signing as Real Madrid complete Marc Cucurella deal
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Image: Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.06.2026
Egypt coach sets ambitious World Cup target for Egypt
2026 FIFA World Cup: Liverpool and Arsenal stars shoot into rankings, but Balogun stays ahead in Golden Ball race (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Liverpool and Arsenal stars shoot into rankings, but Balogun stays ahead in Golden Ball race (Live Rankings)
‘We came here to make history’ – Amad Diallo reacts after Ivory Coast’s dramatic World Cup victory
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.06.2026
‘We came here to make history’ – Amad Diallo reacts after Ivory Coast’s dramatic World Cup victory
2026 FIFA World Cup POWER RANKINGS Day 4 | Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
15.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Sweden Pip Germany to top spot, Africa bottom again after Day 4
Bet of the Day: Today’s Best Betting Picks From Football Experts
Bet Of The Day
15.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Best Betting Picks From Football Experts