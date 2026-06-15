World Cup
‘Historic for Africa’ – Fans celebrate Amad Diallo’s dramatic winner for Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in dramatic fashion after a late goal from Amad Diallo secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.
The Manchester United winger emerged as the hero of the night, coming off the bench to score a decisive stoppage-time winner that handed the Elephants all three points and delivered Africa's first victory of the tournament.
And that’s how you end a day. 🇨🇮🎉#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/o0ImEOKq1G— CAF Online (@CAF_Online) June 15, 2026
The result ended a 12-year wait for a World Cup win for Ivory Coast and immediately sparked celebrations across the continent.
CAF hails Africa's first victory
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) was quick to celebrate the milestone achievement.
In a post that quickly gained traction online, CAF wrote: "Africa's first three points. Signed, Amad."
Africa’s first three points of the tournament. Amad made sure of it. 🌍🧡#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tumVE4aDfU— CAF Online (@CAF_Online) June 15, 2026
Fans react to historic triumph
Supporters flooded social media with messages of celebration following the final whistle.
Many described the result as one of the most important moments for African football in the tournament so far, praising the Elephants for their determination and refusal to give up despite coming under sustained pressure from Ecuador.
One fan wrote: "What a historic moment for Africa. Amad Diallo delivering the continent's first three points is massive. Congratulations to him and the entire team."
What a historic moment for Africa. Amad Diallo delivering the continent’s first three points with that performance is massive — huge congratulations to him and the whole team on this milestone.— クリントン＠池袋ウーバーイーツ配達員🐸🚀 (@ubereats_2026) June 15, 2026
That's the African lad carrying all the 3 points to Ivory coast— Fredric Kamyuka (@kfredric02) June 15, 2026
Africa finally on the board! 🌍🔥 Amad putting pen to paper on three priceless points. More to come.— Wandera (@ericwanderah) June 15, 2026
Africa finally on the board! 🌍🔥 Amad putting pen to paper on three priceless points. More to come.— Wandera (@ericwanderah) June 15, 2026
Congratulations Ivory Coast! More victories ahead🙏🙏🙏Let's go, Africa💪💪💪— GiniAI (@giniai_) June 15, 2026
Ivory Coast now sit level on points with Germany and has placed itself in a strong position heading into its remaining group-stage fixtures.