‘Historic for Africa’ – Fans celebrate Amad Diallo’s dramatic winner for Ivory Coast

Amad Diallo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match to secure Africa’s first victory of the tournament.

Ivory Coast kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in dramatic fashion after a late goal from Amad Diallo secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.

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The Manchester United winger emerged as the hero of the night, coming off the bench to score a decisive stoppage-time winner that handed the Elephants all three points and delivered Africa's first victory of the tournament.

The result ended a 12-year wait for a World Cup win for Ivory Coast and immediately sparked celebrations across the continent.

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CAF hails Africa's first victory

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) was quick to celebrate the milestone achievement.

In a post that quickly gained traction online, CAF wrote: "Africa's first three points. Signed, Amad."

Africa’s first three points of the tournament. Amad made sure of it. 🌍🧡#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tumVE4aDfU — CAF Online (@CAF_Online) June 15, 2026

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Fans react to historic triumph

Supporters flooded social media with messages of celebration following the final whistle.

Many described the result as one of the most important moments for African football in the tournament so far, praising the Elephants for their determination and refusal to give up despite coming under sustained pressure from Ecuador.

One fan wrote: "What a historic moment for Africa. Amad Diallo delivering the continent's first three points is massive. Congratulations to him and the entire team."

What a historic moment for Africa. Amad Diallo delivering the continent’s first three points with that performance is massive — huge congratulations to him and the whole team on this milestone. — クリントン＠池袋ウーバーイーツ配達員🐸🚀 (@ubereats_2026) June 15, 2026

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That's the African lad carrying all the 3 points to Ivory coast — Fredric Kamyuka (@kfredric02) June 15, 2026

Africa finally on the board! 🌍🔥 Amad putting pen to paper on three priceless points. More to come. — Wandera (@ericwanderah) June 15, 2026

Africa finally on the board! 🌍🔥 Amad putting pen to paper on three priceless points. More to come. — Wandera (@ericwanderah) June 15, 2026

Congratulations Ivory Coast! More victories ahead🙏🙏🙏Let's go, Africa💪💪💪 — GiniAI (@giniai_) June 15, 2026