Highly-rated talent set to pick Super Eagles over England thanks to Eric Chelle

The Super Eagles are set to beat England to a highly-rated talent thanks to a well-timed approach from Eric Chelle.

Rising 16-year-old Wycombe Wanderers forward Micah Olabiyi has revealed how an invitation from Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has convinced him to prioritise representing Nigeria over his native England.

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What Olabiyi said

The highly-rated Anglo-Nigerian teenager, who recently made waves by scoring a 78th-minute winner on his League One debut in a 3-2 victory over Rotherham United on May 2, 2026, was invited to train with the Super Eagles squad during their victorious 2026 Unity Cup campaign in London.

Reflecting on the impact of that integration, Olabiyi stated, "I'm fully aware that I have a choice to make. England is my birthplace; it's where I grew up, and I love this country too. That's not something I take lightly."

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"But that Nigeria invitation gave me a sense of identity and connection that I hadn't fully appreciated before. Seeing how proud my family was, especially my grandfather, really stuck with me, and it makes me lean more towards Nigeria."

Talent tussle between Nigeria and England

Olabiyi’s situation highlights the tussle for talent between Nigeria and England, fuelled by decades of immigration.

Historically, the Super Eagles have suffered talent drain to the Three Lions, missing out on elite Premier League stars like Bukayo Saka, Dele Alli, Eberechi Eze, and Fikayo Tomori.

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This trend dates back to early trailblazers like John Fashanu, who controversially chose to earn two caps for England in 1989.

Conversely, Nigeria has successfully wooed dual-nationals such as 2023 AFCON stars Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Ola Aina, as well as 2013 AFCON winner Victor Moses.

Chelle’s decision to target European-based youth prospects mirrors the increasingly successful blueprint established by Morocco, who famously reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals relying heavily on 14 foreign-born diaspora players.