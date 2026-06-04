Heartbreak as Thomas Müller and wife Lisa Müller DIVORCE after 16 years of marriage
Thomas Müller and his wife, Lisa Müller, have officially separated after more than a decade and a half together.
The news was confirmed by the couple’s media lawyer, Christian Schertz, who issued a brief statement to German outlet BILD on behalf of the pair.
“The couple separated amicably some time ago,” Schertz said.
“No further statements will be made. I ask that you respect the privacy of my clients and refrain from further inquiries.”
The announcement brings an end to months of speculation surrounding one of German football’s most recognisable marriages.
The bigger picture
Müller, 36, and Lisa, also 36, tied the knot in 2009, long before the Bayern Munich icon became one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.
Throughout his rise to global football stardom, Lisa remained a constant presence by his side, building a successful career of her own as a professional dressage rider while the pair established their shared stud farm, Gut Wettlkam, in Bavaria.
Rumours of difficulties in the relationship intensified after Müller’s move to North America last summer. Following his departure from Bayern Munich, the former Germany international joined MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, beginning a new chapter in his career thousands of miles away from home.
Notably, Lisa did not relocate to Canada with her husband.
Instead, she remained in Germany to continue overseeing the couple’s equestrian business and pursue her own sporting ambitions.
Earlier this year, she acknowledged the challenges that came with maintaining a marriage across two continents.
“The decision to continue working on two continents wasn’t easy for us,” Lisa said during an appearance at an event in February according to BILD.
At the time, she explained that leaving their horse-breeding operation unattended had never been considered an option.
“It was never a question that we would leave our stud farm alone for a year,” she said.
Despite the physical distance, Lisa spoke warmly about the mutual understanding they shared as elite athletes.
“As an athlete, he knows how much I live for my sport,” she explained. “As an athlete, I know how much he lives for his.”
Their marriage spanned some of the biggest moments of Müller’s career, including multiple Bundesliga titles, Champions League triumphs and Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory.
Neither Müller nor Lisa has publicly commented on the separation beyond the statement issued through their lawyer.