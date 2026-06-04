Heartbreak as Thomas Müller and wife Lisa Müller DIVORCE after 16 years of marriage

The 2014 World Cup winner and the dressage rider have called time on their marriage according to a new report.

Thomas Müller and his wife, Lisa Müller, have officially separated after more than a decade and a half together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by the couple’s media lawyer, Christian Schertz, who issued a brief statement to German outlet BILD on behalf of the pair.

Thomas Muller and his wife Lisa have separated | IMAGO

“The couple separated amicably some time ago,” Schertz said.

“No further statements will be made. I ask that you respect the privacy of my clients and refrain from further inquiries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Müller and Lisa Müller | IMAGO

The announcement brings an end to months of speculation surrounding one of German football’s most recognisable marriages.

The bigger picture

Müller, 36, and Lisa, also 36, tied the knot in 2009, long before the Bayern Munich icon became one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.

Thomas Muller and Lisa Muller

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout his rise to global football stardom, Lisa remained a constant presence by his side, building a successful career of her own as a professional dressage rider while the pair established their shared stud farm, Gut Wettlkam, in Bavaria.

Bayern legend Thomas Muller | Credit: IMAGO

Rumours of difficulties in the relationship intensified after Müller’s move to North America last summer. Following his departure from Bayern Munich, the former Germany international joined MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, beginning a new chapter in his career thousands of miles away from home.

Thomas Muller and Lisa Muller

Notably, Lisa did not relocate to Canada with her husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muller signed for Vancouver Whitecaps after leaving Bayern Munich in 2025 | IMAGO

Instead, she remained in Germany to continue overseeing the couple’s equestrian business and pursue her own sporting ambitions.

Earlier this year, she acknowledged the challenges that came with maintaining a marriage across two continents.

“The decision to continue working on two continents wasn’t easy for us,” Lisa said during an appearance at an event in February according to BILD.

At the time, she explained that leaving their horse-breeding operation unattended had never been considered an option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Muller and Lisa Muller

“It was never a question that we would leave our stud farm alone for a year,” she said.

Lisa Muller is a successful dressage rider | IMAGO

Despite the physical distance, Lisa spoke warmly about the mutual understanding they shared as elite athletes.

“As an athlete, he knows how much I live for my sport,” she explained. “As an athlete, I know how much he lives for his.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Muller won the 2014 World Cup with Germany | IMAGO

Their marriage spanned some of the biggest moments of Müller’s career, including multiple Bundesliga titles, Champions League triumphs and Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory.