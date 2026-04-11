He will be huge for us — Rosenior claims 'best in the world' can help Chelsea beat Man City

Liam Rosenior believes Chelsea can call on one of the best players in the world, when they take on Manchester City in a blockbuster Premier League clash

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has hailed Moises Caicedo as “one of the best defensive midfielders in the world” as the Ecuador international prepares for a landmark weekend at Stamford Bridge.

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Caicedo is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for Chelsea this Sunday when they host champions Manchester City.

Since his British-record £115 million move from Brighton in 2023, the 24-year-old has become the heartbeat of the Blues' midfield.

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo

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Rosenior hails Caicedo as 'best in the world'

“For me, he’s one of the best defensive midfield players, if not the best defensive midfield player in world football,” Rosenior said during his pre-match press conference.

“Because of his intelligence, his physicality, his technical quality, how he understands the game. He’s going to be huge for us on Sunday.”

Despite Chelsea recording just one win in their last six league outings, Rosenior remains adamant that his side can go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s men.

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“Of course we can [beat them], we’re a very good team,” Rosenior insisted.

“We’ve gone through a difficult run, even though in that run we were punished for mistakes, there were good moments.

"When I actually analysed the games that we’ve had, we’ve caused every team we’ve played against problems but haven’t had the results for that.”