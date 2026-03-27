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‘He started analysis meetings for us’ - Ex-Arsenal star reveals that Arteta was the manager under Wenger

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:18 - 27 March 2026
x-Arsenal star reveals that Arteta was the manager under Wenger
Long before Mikel Arteta took the managerial reins at Arsenal, he was already orchestrating the team's tactics from the dressing room, according to former Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
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Oxlade-Chamberlain, who played alongside Arteta for five years at the Emirates, disclosed that the players viewed the Spaniard as "the boss" in tactical matters, even while the legendary Arsène Wenger was still in charge.

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Arteta has since established himself as one of the Premier League's top managers, guiding Arsenal to contention for major honours. 

The Gunners are currently challenging for the league title and remain in the hunt for Champions League and FA Cup glory.

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What Chamberlain said about Arteta

Oxlade-Chamberlain noted that even a decade ago, Arteta's managerial potential was evident to his fellow players.

He explained that while Wenger's philosophy focused primarily on Arsenal's own game, Arteta took the initiative to introduce detailed opposition analysis, a practice that was not standard at the time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain || X
Oxlade-Chamberlain || X

Speaking on Sky Bet's "In The Mixer," Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "He [Arteta] started analysis meetings for us because Arsène comes from a different generation. It was all about us, and if we take care of what we’re meant to take care of, we should win."

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"But when it got to the point where you’re playing you boys [Man City] or we have a big game, Mikel was our boss," he continued. 

"We want to know what they’re doing from a corner. We didn’t really do that. So Mikel sort of forced that in as a player, and we started watching the opposition more."

Mikel Atetea || imago
Mikel Atetea || imago

Oxlade-Chamberlain recently had a firsthand look at Arteta's modern coaching methods when he trained with the Arsenal squad to maintain fitness after leaving Besiktas. The experience, which preceded his move to Celtic, left him deeply impressed.

"I’ve just trained with them boys before I went to Celtic for three months and some of the stuff I was seeing and learning, it was an eye-opener," he added. "For me, it’s what I always imagined that Pep [Guardiola]’s team was operating on."

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"Even at Liverpool, we were maybe a bit more simple and our philosophies were different, but I can kind of see that stuff that Mikel’s doing. 

“Every detail really is crazy. And as a player, he probably took more pride in that than the average player while still playing."

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