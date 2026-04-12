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'He hit it like Salah' — Slot haills ‘special’ Rio Ngumoha, hints at UCL start

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:37 - 12 April 2026
Arne Slot compared Rio Ngumoha to Mohamed Salah after the 17-year-old scored a stunner in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.
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Rio Ngumoha was handed a start against Fulham and led the way as Liverpool defeated the Cottagers 2-0 at Anfield.

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Liverpool manager Arne Slot was pleased with his teenager after the game, saying: "He's not only the long-term future but also the near future.

Arne Slot hints at UCL star for Ngumoha

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"I don't think anyone is surprised he scored his first [Anfield] goal. He has such a special quality you don't see very often in football anymore, dominating the one-v-one situations.

"That's what he did when he scored his goal, making the ball free by twisting and turning and then hitting it in like a Mo Salah finish.

"It's pleasing to see that he did what we know makes him special."

Liverpool's victory brought Slot some respite from the pressure that has grown throughout an underwhelming season and intensified particularly after heavy losses to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the last week.

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Slot must now decide whether to start Ngumoha in Tuesday's challenging Champions League return against PSG at Anfield, when the Reds will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

The Dutchman said, "I think he is ready. The question is can he do this two days later? Would he be able to play at that level? Yes.

"It's not like at the beginning of the season when he was a young player getting experience with the first team. Now he is someone I can pick for any game, so also on Tuesday."

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