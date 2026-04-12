Advertisement

'Must-lose match!' - Chelsea fans send shock message to Rosenior before Man City clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:50 - 12 April 2026
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior || imago
Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior || imago
Chelsea fans have sparked debate online after urging manager Liam Rosenior to lose against Manchester City, with a viral “must-lose match” comment trending ahead of the Premier League clash.
Advertisement

A section of Chelsea supporters has sparked widespread debate after urging manager Liam Rosenior to accept defeat in their Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Advertisement

The surprising stance emerged on social media ahead of the high-profile fixture at Stamford Bridge.

What Fans said

The now-trending reaction came in response to Chelsea’s official matchday post on X (formerly Twitter), where a fan bluntly wrote: “This is must lose match!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Why some fans want Chelsea to lose

While unusual, the sentiment reflects the complex dynamics of the Premier League title race and top-four battle.

Chelsea is currently competing closely with rivals like Arsenal and Manchester City, with every result carrying great implications.

Advertisement

Some fans speculate that a loss against City could ultimately benefit Guardiola's team in their EPL title pursuit. Manchester City currently trails Arsenal by nine points but has two games in hand.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Manchester United vs Leeds in Premier League action
Match Previews
12.04.2026
Manchester United vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian bring romance to Coachella 2026 days after Instagram hard-launch
Lifestyle
12.04.2026
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian bring romance to Coachella 2026 days after Instagram hard-launch
Roy Keane takes back comment on Carrick
Premier League
12.04.2026
'I am part of the big decisions' - Carrick breaks silence on Man United future
Paul Merson slams Arsenal’s performance
Premier League
12.04.2026
‘It has been smashed to pieces’ - Paul Merson slams Arsenal’s performance, advises them on title race
Galatasaray confirm Osimhen’s return to training
Football
12.04.2026
Galatasaray confirm Osimhen’s return to training with specialised program for quick recovery
Akor Adams praises fans' support in win over Atletico Madrid
Football
12.04.2026
Akor Adams praises fans' support in win over Atletico Madrid despite recent attack