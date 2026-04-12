'Must-lose match!' - Chelsea fans send shock message to Rosenior before Man City clash
A section of Chelsea supporters has sparked widespread debate after urging manager Liam Rosenior to accept defeat in their Premier League clash against Manchester City.
The surprising stance emerged on social media ahead of the high-profile fixture at Stamford Bridge.
What Fans said
The now-trending reaction came in response to Chelsea’s official matchday post on X (formerly Twitter), where a fan bluntly wrote: “This is must lose match!”
This is must lose match ! pic.twitter.com/RttTbjxRI8— David Nuncio (@Chy_nonso) April 12, 2026
You know we don't need even a single point from this match. Rest our players.— Ja Loka (@_fels1) April 12, 2026
Please allow Man City a smooth sail today. Thank you in advance— Tella (@MatellaOjile) April 12, 2026
Please, let's not even play this game and award the 3 point to City and 3 goals.— Xupa_JB 🇳🇬🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@Mr_Jimanze) April 12, 2026
I am willing to forfeit the match just for Arsenal not to win any trophy 🏆.
As a Chelsea fan, I thought we had unanimously agreed to donate today's 3 points to Manchester City to save the world from the noise pollution sponsored by the noisy neighbour— Opeyemi (@shidof99) April 12, 2026
Would Chelsea fans choose to lose to Man City if it meant Arsenal didn't win the Premier League? 😅 pic.twitter.com/yFPmIV9XTK— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 10, 2026
Why some fans want Chelsea to lose
While unusual, the sentiment reflects the complex dynamics of the Premier League title race and top-four battle.
Chelsea is currently competing closely with rivals like Arsenal and Manchester City, with every result carrying great implications.
Some fans speculate that a loss against City could ultimately benefit Guardiola's team in their EPL title pursuit. Manchester City currently trails Arsenal by nine points but has two games in hand.