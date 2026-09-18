Kane furthers Ballon d’Or cause after beating Muller, Lewandowski to Bundesliga record

Harry Kane strengthens his 2026 Ballon d'Or claims after becoming the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals in just 98 games for Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane has strengthened his case for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after becoming the fastest player ever to score 100 goals in the Bundesliga.

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The England captain reached the landmark in only 98 games for Bayern Munich, beating records previously held by German legend Dieter Müller and former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

Kane blows away Bundesliga scoring record

Kane reached 100 Bundesliga goals against Union Berlin on Friday night, needing just 98 appearances to reach the milestone. That was 31 games quicker than Müller, who took 129 matches to score his first 100 Bundesliga goals for FC Cologne in 1977.

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Lewandowski, meanwhile, needed 168 games to reach the same mark during his Bundesliga career.

Kane was not finished there, adding his 101st Bundesliga goal later in Bayern’s emphatic 7-0 victory. His remarkable scoring rate has also seen him average a goal every 78.5 minutes in the German top flight, better than both Erling Haaland and Lewandowski.

The achievement is the latest in a remarkable sequence of milestones since Kane moved to Germany for £100 million. He recently became the fastest player in Bayern history to score 150 goals, reaching the mark in 153 appearances.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 150 goals for a single club faster, requiring 149 games to achieve the feat at Real Madrid.

Kane said: “I'm very proud, scoring 101 Bundesliga goals in such a short time. I've loved every second of it. Playing with Michael (Olise), Lucho (Luis Dias), Jamal (Musiala), I know I'll get chances. Thank you to the team and the club. It's a great stat to have. Let's keep it going.”

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73-goal season puts Kane in Ballon d’Or race

Kane’s latest Bundesliga record adds another layer to his Ballon d’Or case after he enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2025/26. The Bayern and England captain scored 73 goals for club and country, his highest tally in a single campaign and the most by any player since Lionel Messi scored 82 in 2011/12.

The extraordinary numbers have prompted Kane to describe the campaign as the best of his career, although the striker has remained reluctant to focus too heavily on individual awards.

“I’ve never liked talking too much about myself. The only thing I’d say is that last season was incredible, both personally and for the team,” Kane told Spanish outlet Marca. “It was, by far, the best season of my life.”

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Kane has also enjoyed significant team success with Bayern, adding another element to his credentials as he attempts to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

However, the 32-year-old knows he faces serious competition, with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé among the other leading contenders.