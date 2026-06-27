Former Super Eagles star questions NFF's ability to sustain Eric Chelle's $100,000 salary

Former Super Eagles star Garba Lawal has reacted to Eric Chelle's new $100,000 monthly contract.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal has expressed concerns over the Nigeria Football Federation's ability to consistently meet the financial obligations of Eric Chelle's newly improved contract.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

The Franco-Malian coach recently secured a contract extension until 2030, with his monthly salary increased from $50,000 to $100,000. Under the revised agreement, the NFF will also assume responsibility for paying Chelle's coaching staff separately.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

Lawal questions NFF's ability to sustain Chelle's new salary

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Although Lawal welcomed the decision to retain the coach, he admitted he remains uncertain about the federation's long-term financial capacity.

"This is very good for Nigeria. Eric Chelle can call up players who perform very well in the Olympics. I only fear that Nigeria cannot sustain that $100,000 payment," Lawal said.

Chelle first took charge of the Super Eagles in January 2025 and has enjoyed a promising spell with the national team.

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He guided Nigeria to four victories and two draws during the latter stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, helping the team reach the playoffs before their eventual elimination by DR Congo after defeating Gabon.