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‘Football won’ — Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos celebrates Messi, Argentina’s downfall

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:29 - 19 July 2026
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Toni Kroos
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos could not hide his joy for Spain after the final of the 2026 World Cup
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Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos delivered a brief but pointed reaction after Spain defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring, "Football won."

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The 2014 World Cup winner shared the message on X shortly after La Roja's extra-time victory ended Lionel Messi's hopes of retaining the trophy.

Kroos reacts as Spain dethrone Argentina

Kroos, who spent a decade at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2024 and won five UEFA Champions League titles with the Spanish giants, appeared to celebrate the outcome after watching Spain edge Argentina 1-0 in New Jersey.

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His two-word post quickly attracted attention, with many interpreting it as praise for Spain's attacking approach against an Argentina side that spent much of the final defending deep.

Ferran Torres eventually settled the contest in the 106th minute after Nico Williams headed a lofted pass into his path, allowing the forward to fire home the winning goal and hand Spain their second World Cup title.

Spain's dominance finally pays off

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the final from start to finish, enjoying 65 per cent possession and producing 20 shots compared to Argentina's two across 120 minutes.

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Despite Spain's relentless pressure, Emiliano Martinez delivered a heroic display, making a World Cup final record 11 saves to keep the defending champions in the contest.

Argentina's task became even more difficult when Enzo Fernandez was sent off at the end of normal time, forcing Lionel Scaloni's men to play the entirety of extra time with 10 players.

Although Lionel Messi and his teammates fought until the final whistle, they could not find a way back after Torres' decisive strike, allowing Spain to dethrone the reigning champions and prompting Kroos' succinct verdict that "Football won."

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