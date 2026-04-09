FIFA snubs Nigerian referees again, unveils 52 match officials for 2026 World Cup

FIFA has omitted Nigerian officials from the 170-man list of referees for the 2026 World Cup, continuing a drought that highlights the widening gap between the NPFL and global officiating standards.

The dream of seeing a Nigerian referee handle a game on the world’s biggest stage has been deferred yet again.

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Out of 52 center referees, 88 assistants, and 30 video match officials, not a single Nigerian name appears on the list.

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Nigeria has over 200 million people and a famous football history, but it remains a spectator in the technical room of global officiating.

Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor will referee at the World Cup… pic.twitter.com/d2iLEvJhx8 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 9, 2026

The snub is not a mistake or a temporary lapse. It is a verdict on the current state of refereeing within the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

While the Super Eagles often soar on the pitch, the men and women tasked with enforcing the rules continue to lag behind their continental peers.

FIFA-badged Nigeria match officials for the 2023 football cycle

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CAF was awarded seven slots for centre referees, which went to officials from Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Morocco, Mauritania, South Africa, and Somalia.

Names like Mustapha Ghorbal and Dahane Beida have become fixtures in high-pressure continental finals because they have consistently met FIFA’s rigorous monitoring standards.

Full list of CAF referees heading to FIFA World Cup 2026:



🇩🇿 Mustapha Ghorbal

🇪🇬 Amin Mohamed

🇬🇦 Pierre Atcho

🇲🇦 Jalal Jayed

🇲🇷 Dahane Beida

🇿🇦 Tom Abongile

🇸🇴 Omar Artan



No place for Jean Ndala. ❌ pic.twitter.com/Ll1joP250R — Dean Ammi (@AlgerianFooty) April 9, 2026

Even Jean Ndala, a regular in African football circles, failed to make the final cut, showing just how thin the margin for error is at this level.

FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, Pierluigi Collina, made it clear that these selections were the result of a three-year "quality over quantity" program.

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FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, Pierluigi Collina

The selected officials attended elite seminars and were assessed in both domestic and international matches.

For Nigerian referees, the lack of visibility in the latter stages of the CAF Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has proven fatal to their World Cup ambitions.

NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

This latest omission must serve as a wake-up call for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). It is an uncomfortable truth that while England can boast of Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver, Nigeria cannot produce one official deemed capable of managing a group-stage match.