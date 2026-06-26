Ex-Super Eagles star says Africa has 'Come of Age' after Strong 2026 World Cup performances

Former Super Eagles winger says Africa's strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup proves the continent deserves more World Cup places.

Former Super Eagles winger Ejike Uzoenyi has praised the performances of African nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the continent's impressive displays have vindicated FIFA's decision to increase Africa's allocation to 10 places in the expanded tournament.

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Morocco players celebrating || imago

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner believes the performances of Morocco, Ivory Coast and South Africa demonstrate that African football has reached a new level on the global stage.

African teams proving their quality

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Complete Sports, Uzoenyi said the success of several African teams at the World Cup reflects years of steady development across the continent.

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"It shows African football has come of age. Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast reaching the knockout stage from their groups demonstrates the growing strength of African football," he said.

Morocco secured qualification from Group C with seven points, while Ivory Coast advanced from Group E after matching group winners Germany on six points.

South Africa also made history by reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time after finishing second in their group behind hosts Mexico.

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Uzoenyi also noted that Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Algeria and Senegal remain in contention to qualify for the Round of 32.

The former Enugu Rangers star singled out Morocco for special praise, insisting their continued success is no surprise.

"Truly, I'm not surprised by Morocco's performance. They have the right structure in place and are currently dominating African football. I strongly believe they can do even better this time around," Uzoenyi said.

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He added that Egypt, Ivory Coast and South Africa have also made significant strides in recent years.