'Every team is beatable' – Jamaica boss lays down the gauntlet for Super Eagles

The Reggae boys have shown no fear ahead of their Unity Cup final against Nigeria's Super Eagles

Jamaica have officially booked its place in the 2026 Unity Cup final after a convincing 2-0 victory over India, setting up a highly anticipated, high-stakes rematch against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reggae Boyz secured their second consecutive final appearance courtesy of goals from debutant Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon.

Jamaica chasing revenge after penalty heartbreak

The upcoming showpiece clash sets up a direct repeat of last year's tense 2025 final, where Jamaica suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 penalty shootout defeat against Nigeria following an entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reggae Boyz manager Rudolph Speid is openly targeting a different outcome this time around as his side prepares for another stern test against one of African football's most formidable powerhouses.

"You guys [Nigeria] have always beaten us every single time before. I am hoping that's not the case this time," Speid remarked during his post-match press conference.

"But it's always exciting to play against Nigeria. They play exciting football and are one of the powerhouses in Africa, so it's always good. We always look forward to playing them. Last year was very exciting. This year, I hope we’ll have better results against them."

Jamaica boss confident ahead of final

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speid admitted that his technical staff will thoroughly analyse video footage of the Super Eagles' recent 2-0 semifinal victory over Zimbabwe before finalising his tactical blueprint.

The Jamaican coach expressed immense confidence when asked directly whether Eric Chelle's rotated Nigerian side can be conquered on the pitch.

"Well, they are very, very good, but every team is beatable, and we have to be aware of what they bring. We have some things to bring ourselves. Jamaica is still in a rebuilding stage, lots of young players.

“As with the game these days, nobody is a winner before the game is played. That's where we are right now," Speid confidently stated.