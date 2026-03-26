Advertisement

Eric Chelle's best is not good enough says Ex-AFCON winner calling for Nigerian coach to take over

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:50 - 26 March 2026
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
A former AFCON champion with Nigeria is uncertain about Eric Chelle's future as Super Eagles boss
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has delivered a blunt assessment of Nigeria’s current coaching situation despite recent progress.

Advertisement

The 1980 AFCON winner believes the team’s long-term success lies in the hands of a homegrown manager.

Okpala questions ceiling under Chelle

Okpala acknowledged the steady impact of Éric Chelle since taking charge of the Super Eagles in January 2025, particularly during a turbulent period in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Malian tactician inherited a struggling side with just three points from four games but managed to stabilise performances, guiding Nigeria to an unbeaten run in regulation time across six qualifiers, with four wins and two draws.

Advertisement

That resurgence pushed the team back into contention and secured a playoff spot, although they ultimately fell short of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Chelle also impressed at the 2025 AFCON, where Nigeria finished third after a strong run that included five consecutive victories and several clean sheets. However, Okpala insists those achievements do not fully meet the nation’s expectations.

“I am not saying he is not a good coach. He is a good coach,” Okpala said. “He has tried his best, and we’ve had fantastic games. But his best is not where we are supposed to be.”

Call for Nigerian leadership moving forward

Despite recognising Chelle’s contributions, Okpala remains firm in his belief that only a Nigerian coach can unlock the team’s full potential.

Advertisement

He argued that the next phase of growth requires deeper cultural understanding and long-term vision from within.

“The point here is that from where we are today, and where we need to go, and the height we need to attain, it is Nigerian coaches that will take us there,” he stated.

With Chelle still having time left on his contract, the debate over the future direction of the Super Eagles is likely to intensify. For now, Nigeria finds itself at a crossroads, balancing recent stability under foreign guidance with calls for a return to local leadership in pursuit of greater heights.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
No Evidence — Tuchel sends strong warning to Chelsea star ahead of World Cup
Football
27.03.2026
No Evidence — Tuchel sends strong warning to Chelsea star ahead of World Cup
'My love for Man United is greater' - Nigerians snub Iwobi for Bruno Fernandes in EPL player of the month poll
Premier League
27.03.2026
'My love for Man United is greater' - Nigerians snub Iwobi for Bruno Fernandes in EPL player of the month poll
'Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper' - Maduka Okoye explains AFCON absence
Super Eagles
27.03.2026
'Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper' - Maduka Okoye explains AFCON absence
Iran vs Nigeria: How Super Eagles will line up without Osimhen, Bassey against Persian Lions
Super Eagles
27.03.2026
Iran vs Nigeria: How Super Eagles will line up without Osimhen, Bassey against Persian Lions
‘We the players are not happy’ — Super Falcons hero shares grievances with CAF
Football
26.03.2026
‘We the players are not happy’ — Super Falcons hero shares grievances with CAF
‘I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players’ — Liverpool legend Carragher on why Gunners will not win UCL
Football
26.03.2026
‘I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players’ — Liverpool legend Carragher on why Gunners will not win UCL