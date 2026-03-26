Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Eric Chelle's best is not good enough says Ex-AFCON winner calling for Nigerian coach to take over
Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has delivered a blunt assessment of Nigeria’s current coaching situation despite recent progress.
The 1980 AFCON winner believes the team’s long-term success lies in the hands of a homegrown manager.
Okpala questions ceiling under Chelle
Okpala acknowledged the steady impact of Éric Chelle since taking charge of the Super Eagles in January 2025, particularly during a turbulent period in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Malian tactician inherited a struggling side with just three points from four games but managed to stabilise performances, guiding Nigeria to an unbeaten run in regulation time across six qualifiers, with four wins and two draws.
That resurgence pushed the team back into contention and secured a playoff spot, although they ultimately fell short of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
Chelle also impressed at the 2025 AFCON, where Nigeria finished third after a strong run that included five consecutive victories and several clean sheets. However, Okpala insists those achievements do not fully meet the nation’s expectations.
“I am not saying he is not a good coach. He is a good coach,” Okpala said. “He has tried his best, and we’ve had fantastic games. But his best is not where we are supposed to be.”
Call for Nigerian leadership moving forward
Despite recognising Chelle’s contributions, Okpala remains firm in his belief that only a Nigerian coach can unlock the team’s full potential.
He argued that the next phase of growth requires deeper cultural understanding and long-term vision from within.
“The point here is that from where we are today, and where we need to go, and the height we need to attain, it is Nigerian coaches that will take us there,” he stated.
With Chelle still having time left on his contract, the debate over the future direction of the Super Eagles is likely to intensify. For now, Nigeria finds itself at a crossroads, balancing recent stability under foreign guidance with calls for a return to local leadership in pursuit of greater heights.