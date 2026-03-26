Eric Chelle's best is not good enough says Ex-AFCON winner calling for Nigerian coach to take over

A former AFCON champion with Nigeria is uncertain about Eric Chelle's future as Super Eagles boss

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has delivered a blunt assessment of Nigeria’s current coaching situation despite recent progress.

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The 1980 AFCON winner believes the team’s long-term success lies in the hands of a homegrown manager.

Okpala questions ceiling under Chelle

The Malian tactician inherited a struggling side with just three points from four games but managed to stabilise performances, guiding Nigeria to an unbeaten run in regulation time across six qualifiers, with four wins and two draws.

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That resurgence pushed the team back into contention and secured a playoff spot, although they ultimately fell short of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Chelle also impressed at the 2025 AFCON, where Nigeria finished third after a strong run that included five consecutive victories and several clean sheets. However, Okpala insists those achievements do not fully meet the nation’s expectations.

“I am not saying he is not a good coach. He is a good coach,” Okpala said. “He has tried his best, and we’ve had fantastic games. But his best is not where we are supposed to be.”

Call for Nigerian leadership moving forward

Despite recognising Chelle’s contributions, Okpala remains firm in his belief that only a Nigerian coach can unlock the team’s full potential.

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He argued that the next phase of growth requires deeper cultural understanding and long-term vision from within.

“The point here is that from where we are today, and where we need to go, and the height we need to attain, it is Nigerian coaches that will take us there,” he stated.