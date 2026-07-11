Advertisement

Enough Is Enough! — Tony Elumelu Urges FIFA to Fix World Cup Refereeing After Africa’s Exit

David Ben
David Ben 10:10 - 11 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Enough Is Enough! — Tony Elumelu Urges FIFA to Fix World Cup Refereeing After Africa’s Exit
The business mogul praised Africa’s impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but warned that inconsistent officiating risks overshadowing the tournament after Morocco’s heartbreaking exit.
Advertisement

Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has publicly criticised FIFA’s officiating standards following the conclusion of Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

The chairman of Heirs Holdings shared his views on X just a day after reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Morocco were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals, bringing an end to the continent’s representation at the tournament.

The chairman of Heirs Holdings and UBA Group Tony Elumelu | Credit: X/@TonyOElumelu

While congratulating every African nation that participated at this summer's World Cup, Elumelu argued that refereeing standards remain one of the biggest issues facing international football.

Advertisement

“Poor Officiating Will Damage the Game”

In his post, Elumelu first applauded Africa’s performances throughout the competition.

The chairman of Heirs Holdings and UBA Group Tony Elumelu | Credit: X/@TonyOElumelu

“Well done to all the African countries that represented our continent at the World Cup. You made Africa proud and showed the world what African football is capable of.”

Advertisement

The 63-year-old UBA chairman then turned his attention to FIFA’s match officials.

“But FIFA World Cup needs to improve the standard of refereeing because if poor officiating continues, it will damage the game.”

Elumelu concluded by once again congratulating Africa’s representatives for their efforts.

Debate over officiating continues

Advertisement
2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago

The comments arrive after weeks of intense debate surrounding refereeing decisions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several African teams found themselves involved in controversial VAR reviews, disputed penalties and heavily scrutinised officiating calls throughout the tournament, prompting widespread discussion among supporters and pundits.

Morocco’s elimination to France only intensified those conversations, with many supporters once again questioning refereeing consistency on football’s biggest stage.

Although Elumelu did not reference any specific incident, his remarks echoed concerns that have repeatedly surfaced across social media during the competition.

Advertisement

His intervention has since attracted significant attention online, with many supporters agreeing that FIFA must improve officiating standards before future tournaments, while others argued that refereeing controversies are an unavoidable part of modern football.

As the World Cup heads into its final stages, the debate over refereeing standards shows little sign of disappearing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Don’t sign World Cup stars - Ferguson warns Carrick against 'trap' in Manchester United transfer hunt
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
Don’t sign World Cup stars - Ferguson warns Carrick against 'trap' in Manchester United transfer hunt
Courtois explains injury after Lammens’ error
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
‘I could have stayed in goal’: Courtois explains injury after Lammens’ error led to Spain's late winner
Mane announces international retirement
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
'I gave my best’ - Mane announces international retirement after World Cup exit
Benjamin Fredrick pens 4-year deal with Brentford.
Premier League
11.07.2026
Proud Nigeria international reveals his ambition after signing four-year Brentford deal
Lamine Yamal confident Spain will defeat France
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.07.2026
‘We're not afraid’ - Lamine Yamal confident Spain will defeat France in semi final
Man United pull out of Ederson deal
Premier League
11.07.2026
Man United pull out of Ederson deal after club-to-club agreement already in place