Emmanuel Fernandez: Real reason Nigerian star squared up to potential Super Eagles teammate revealed

Super Eagles new boy Emmanuel Fernandez was involved in an altercation with his own teammate

Emmanuel Fernandez’s heated on-pitch clash with teammate Tochi Chukwuani has now been explained following Rangers’s dramatic victory over Falkirk.

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What initially looked like a breakdown in team unity has instead been framed as a moment of accountability within a growing squad.

Defensive frustration sparks fiery confrontation

The tension between Fernandez and Chukwuani erupted after Rangers found themselves two goals down early in the game. Goals from Falkirk exposed defensive lapses, with Fernandez reportedly blaming Chukwuani for both concessions.

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The Nigerian defender did not hold back, confronting his teammate on the pitch and continuing the exchange as they headed into the tunnel at half-time.

Despite the visible frustration, the incident highlighted Fernandez’s competitive edge and desire for higher standards, especially in a match that had suddenly slipped out of control.

Rohl backs players’ honesty as turning point

Rather than seeing the clash as a negative, Rangers boss Danny Rohl welcomed the confrontation, praising his players for holding each other accountable.

“We were honest to each other at half-time… the players themselves were emotional,” Rohl explained, emphasising that such moments reflect leadership and growth within the team.

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The response after the break proved his point. Rangers came out with renewed intensity, overturning the deficit in emphatic fashion with goals from players like Youssef Chermiti and Nicolas Raskin to secure a dominant 6-3 win.

The victory keeps Rangers firmly in the title race, sitting just one point behind the leaders with five games remaining.