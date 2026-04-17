Chelsea reportedly place Garnacho on sale after just one season with the Blues

Chelsea are reportedly considering selling winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, just months after his high-profile £40 million transfer from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since his deadline-day move in September.

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Garnacho has started in only 21 of Chelsea's 51 matches this season, a significant drop from the 77 starts he accumulated in his final two years at United.

The Argentine has scored eight goals and provided four assists in all competitions, but half of those goal contributions came against lower-league opposition in cup ties. He has found the net just once in the Premier League for the Blues.

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Chelsea could sell Garnacho

It is believed that Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior has reservations about the former Manchester United winger.

Since his appointment on January 6, Rosenior has handed Garnacho only four Premier League starts, preferring Pedro Neto on the left flank.

The club also invested in winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago

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Garnacho was eager to make the move to London, with his agents visiting Stamford Bridge in January of last year, a full seven months before the transfer was finalised.

However, it seems the player and the club are not on good terms, which could lead to a sale in the summer transfer window.

Recently, the winger deleted all Chelsea-related pictures on his Instagram account, which could mean a disparity between the two parties.