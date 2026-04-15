Garnacho deletes Chelsea videos from TikTok, stokes Man United return

Manchester United old boy Alejandro Garnacho looks to be courting an Old Trafford return

Alejandro Garnacho has sparked fresh speculation about his future after a series of eyebrow-raising social media moves ahead of a clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

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The Argentine winger’s actions have reignited talk of lingering ties to his former club and a potential return to Old Trafford.

Social media activity fuels speculation

Garnacho, who joined Chelsea in a £40 million deal last summer, has deleted all Chelsea-related content from his TikTok account, leaving only videos from his time at Manchester United.

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The 21-year-old didn’t stop there, he also reposted a fan tribute celebrating his time at United, further hinting at a possible emotional connection to his former club.

The timing of these actions is particularly striking, coming just days before he could face United for the first time since his departure.

It has also coincided with reports suggesting Chelsea are looking to strengthen in his position, raising questions about his long-term role at Stamford Bridge.

Regret over United exit resurfaces

Garnacho has openly admitted that leaving Manchester United was a difficult decision, revealing that part of him regrets how things unfolded.

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“Maybe yes, because I loved that club,” he said, reflecting on his five-year journey from academy prospect to first-team player.

His exit followed a turbulent spell under Ruben Amorim, where limited playing time and public frustration strained relationships within the club.

Despite the rocky ending, Garnacho insists he holds no grudges, describing his United memories as “amazing” while acknowledging that his own reactions during that period may have contributed to the fallout.