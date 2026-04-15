Lookman scatters their UCL dream, Barcelona respond like nothing happened

Barcelona have shifted focus to their remaining LaLiga fixtures after crashing out of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, with Ademola Lookman's decisive goal ending their UCL dream.

For Barcelona, the Ademola Lookman heartbreak is a bitter pill to swallow, but the view from the top of LaLiga remains golden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After crashing out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, Hansi Flick’s men must now recalibrate to ensure they don't let a dominant domestic season slip away.

The State of Play: A nine-point cushion

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the European exit, LaLiga champions Barcelona have maintained an iron grip on the Spanish top flight.

With 79 points from 31 matches, the Blaugrana hold a healthy nine-point advantage over bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The hangover from the Lookman-inspired defeat was nowhere to be seen when Flick’s side dismantled Espanyol 4-1 in a statement victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That result served notice to the rest of Spain: Barcelona may be out of Europe, but they are the undisputed kings of the domestic circuit.

The Coronation Run

The club’s social media recently posted a short, determined message:

The challenges ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This refers to a grueling seven-game run-in that includes a title deciding El Clasico on May 10 at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid must win that fixture to have any realistic hope of catching the leaders.

But beyond the derby, Barcelona must navigate a banana skin fixture against relegation-threatened Alaves and scrap with European hopefuls Celta Vigo and Getafe.

The Champions League exit was a tactical failure, primarily due to the inability to contain the clinical movement of Lookman.

However, Flick has built enough of a buffer in LaLiga that these final seven games should essentially be a coronation run.

The Nigerian star might have ended their European dreams, but he cannot take the Spanish title from them if they maintain their current form.