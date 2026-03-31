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'Can’t beat Jordan?' – Fans slam Super Eagles after 2-2 draw

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:01 - 31 March 2026
Nigeria’s Super Eagles draw 2-2 with Jordan in Antalya as fans express frustration online over poor finishing and defensive lapses.
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The Super Eagles were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Jordan in their second match of the four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

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The encounter, played at the Mardan Stadium, saw Nigeria fail to build on their earlier 2-1 victory over Iran, leaving fans frustrated despite flashes of attacking quality.

Head coach Eric Chelle made several changes to the lineup, partly due to injuries and the need to test squad depth.

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While the rotation offered opportunities for fringe players, it also exposed weaknesses in defensive coordination and finishing, areas that fans believe require urgent attention.

Fans react

Nigerian fans took to the social media platform X to vent their frustration shortly after the final whistle.

One viral reaction summed up the mood, “Can't even defeat a small desert country in the Middle East but you want to qualify for World Cup. useless.”

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Other supporters echoed similar sentiments, criticising the team’s lack of clinical edge and calling for tactical improvements.

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Despite being ranked lower, Jordan proved they are no pushovers. The Middle Eastern side is already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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