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CAF announces rule changes after AFCON final debacle

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:47 - 29 March 2026
CAF has announced proposed rule changes following the embarrassing incident from the AFCON final and the shocking boardroom decisions which stemmed from it.
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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced today, March 29, that it is implementing changes to the CAF Statutes and Regulations in a bid to restore trust in its officiating and judicial bodies. 

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The proposed regulatory changes are a direct response to the unprecedented global embarrassment caused by the chaotic AFCON 2025 final in Morocco. 

CAF’s statement

In an official media statement, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the governing body has sought "extensive legal advice from top African and international football lawyers and experts" to align its regulatory framework with global best practices. 

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Furthermore, CAF is actively collaborating with FIFA to overhaul the ongoing training, professionalisation, and remuneration of African referees and VAR operators.

Emphasising the absolute necessity of these reforms, Motsepe stated, "These changes and improvements to the CAF Statutes and Regulations will also ensure that the unacceptable incidences that took place at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 do not happen again," while reaffirming that independent, highly respected legal minds will continue to staff the CAF Disciplinary and Appeal Boards.

AFCON 2025 final: the catalyst for change

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The demand to make these statutory reforms stems from the farcical refereeing controversies during the AFCON final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The showpiece descended into anarchy in stoppage time when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, following a VAR review, awarded host nation Morocco a highly controversial penalty for a foul by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Díaz, shortly after he had already infuriated the Senegalese bench by disallowing a goal. 

Incensed by the officiating decisions, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his squad to walk off the pitch, resulting in a 15-minute delay of chaos and uncertainty.

Although the Senegalese players eventually returned to see the penalty saved and ultimately won 1-0 in extra time courtesy of a Pape Gueye winner, their decision to leave the pitch has resulted in a controversial administrative decision.

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Citing Articles 82 and 84 regarding match abandonment, the CAF Appeal Board retroactively stripped Senegal of the title, awarding Morocco a 3-0 administrative victory and plunging African football into disrepute. Senegal have appealed the case, and the continent now wait in bated breath for CAS’s decision.

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