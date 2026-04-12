Brazil star rejects Arsenal and Man United for Ademola Lookman reunion

Atletico Madrid could secure another player from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Atalanta highly coveted 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Ederson, has reportedly rejected lucrative transfer approaches from several Premier League giants, including Arsenal and Manchester United, prioritising a move to Atlético Madrid.

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Ederson's preference

Manchester United were reportedly exploring a player-plus-cash swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee, and Arsenal identified him as the ideal target.

However, according to Fotbalportal, Ederson is said to have informed his suitors that his desrie is to play under Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

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The midfielder has enjoyed immense success since arriving in Bergamo in 2022, developing into one of Europe's most consistent pivots and crucially helping La Dea lift the Europa League title.

Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson || Image credit: Imago

A transfer to the Spanish capital would see him reunite at the Wanda Metropolitano with former Atalanta teammates Juan Musso, Matteo Ruggeri, and Nigeria international Ademola Lookman.

However, negotiations between the two clubs remain far from advanced. Atalanta maintain a strong negotiating position despite the midfielder entering the final year of his contract and have drawn a firm line in the sand, demanding a figure in the region €40 million to sanction his exit.

Currently, Atlético Madrid's opening financial package is below La Dea’s asking price. To bridge the valuation gap, the Atlético hierarchy are hoping to leverage their exceptionally strong, recent working relationship with the Serie A side.

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